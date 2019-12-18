Rebuild of Santa Rosa Community Health's wildfire-damaged clinic wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

The Santa Rosa Community Health Vista campus suffered water and burn damage in the October 2017 wildfires. The 42,414-square-foot campus is the provider’s largest health center providing a wide range of medical services for more than 24,000 people annually.

The two-story building was stripped down to its metal infrastructure framing and concrete floors, eliminating even the slightest hint or smell of smoke, mold or ash.

The redesign, reconstruction and remodel included the replacement of exterior stucco, windows and outside doors. Interior reconstruction included 58 examination rooms, administrative offices and spaces for specialty clinics, such as mental health and other support services.

“A number of design changes as well as other modifications were made to bring the building up to 2018 code,” according to Michael Fink, director of facilities. “We now have wider and more spacious halls providing an improved flow for patients and staff throughout the building. There are more exam rooms, and a robust and modernized state-of-the-art security system with enhanced safety features. Overall, it is a stellar redesign accented with warm healing colors. All of this enables us to have a larger residency program and provide better support for our clinical groups.”

He said some 53 trees were removed that were too close to the building. In addition, an enhanced transmitter/repeater system costing $200,000 was installed to give the Vista Campus an electronic path to an antenna for day-to-day and emergency communications, as well as to help overcome blind spots in the area that could block vital messages.