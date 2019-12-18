Santa Rosa Junior College auditorium modernization wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

Santa Rosa Junior College’s Burbank Auditorium modernization is the first campus project completed as part of Measure H Bond program funding.

While the exterior of the building will be preserved, interior spaces will be completely updated. The 80-year-old heritage building’s 35,000-square-foot floor plan has been transformed into a programmatically sophisticated and technologically advanced facility to house its Theatre Arts and Summer Repertory Theatre programs.

The expanded main entry terrace and lobby welcome the public into a bright, contemporary and beautifully detailed space. The existing shallow-sloped main auditorium has been totally reconfigured to provide tiered seating for 400 with better sight lines and ADA access. Floor levels and circulation were altered substantially to improve accessibility for students and audiences alike.

Major upgrades were also made to building systems, stage rigging, acoustics and theater technology to enhance the experience and learning opportunities for performers and audiences. Energy-efficient lighting was introduced, along with an enhanced building envelope, and a geothermal heating and cooling system was also included in the redesign. The building has been made Zero Net Energy Ready.

The new Studio Theatre will be used as a 200-seat teaching classroom, a black-box theater and a movie theater.

Improvements to back-of-house production spaces includes a renovated prop shop, a full costume production facility and two new classrooms. Overhead lighting and audio-visual equipment will be state of the art.