50 Stoddard West affordable apartments in Napa win Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay for 2019

Financing: Tipping Point Relief Fund; Gasser Foundation; Napa Valley Vintners; The Trinchero family; the City of Napa; and Napa County. Wells Fargo Bank was the construction lender and equity partner

Stoddard West Apartments is a new four-story residential building housing 50 affordable units. The community includes common spaces, offices, surface parking, carports, a playground and a raised planter garden for tenants to enjoy. There are 15 one-, 20 two- and 15 three-bedroom apartments.

Located near retail outlets, a movie theater, the Napa River and the Napa Valley Vine Trail, these apartments are close to the South Napa Marketplace. The all-electric building features flex-space, different color schemes for each floor, heat pumps for hot water, rooftop solar panels, a “buzz-in” security system, EV charging, LED lighting, bike storage and a patio or deck for each unit.

Qualified low-income residents pay from $786 to $1,069 a month for a one-bedroom unit $933 to $1,272 for two bedrooms; and $1,067 to $1,458 for three bedrooms. By comparison, Zumper.com reports the average local rent for two bedrooms tops $2,400 in this area.

“This project shows it is possible to build affordable housing,” said Larry Florin, president and CEO of Burbank Housing. “The federal government provided tax credits worth $10 million while requiring that this project accept applications from everyone regardless of where they live.”

Units were set aside for families earning no more than 30%, 50% or 60% of Napa County’s median family income. For a family of four, 30% is $32,400, for 50% it is $52,000 and for 60% it is no more than $55,000.