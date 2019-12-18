Subscribe

Rohnert Park's Sunrise Park sports fields turf conversion wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay for 2019

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 18, 2019, 6:15AM

Sunrise Park athletic field

Snyder Lane and Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park

Start date: November 2018

Completion: May 2019

Estimated cost: $2.6 million

Financing: SOMO Village LLC

Owner: City of Rohnert Park

Developer: SOMO Village LLC

General contractor: O.C. Jones & Sons

Architect: Verde Design

Engineering: Structural by MKM & Associates, electrical by American Consulting Engineers Electrical, Inc.

Based on an agreement between SOMO Village and the city of Rohnert Park, SOMO Village made a commitment to build an athletic field on its property. Not finding suitable space within the village, this commitment was later fulfilled by using an existing field in Rohnert Park.

Sunrise Park’s athletic field is the first all-weather field in Rohnert Park. With its FIFA World Cup field of play, and state of the art lighting system, users will be able to enjoy it year-round. It is also a new source of revenue for the city, while providing a durable surface for sports teams.

The project consisted of the conversion of a natural grass soccer field, measuring 70 by 120 yards, and a softball field 159 feet long, to synthetic turf.

Features include a player seating area with shade structures, two spectator seating sections with five row bleachers, and a new scoreboard. An ADA assessment was made of the park and the stormwater system was upgraded to meet the City of Rohnert Park Low Impact Development requirements.

Architects at Verde Design have been working with public and private agencies for over 10 years, and has been focusing more attention to northern California for half a decade.

“Our history of successful public agency partnerships has resulted in dozens of well-planned neighborhood parks,” said Project Manager Wes Downing. “To date, we have teamed with more than 80 public agencies, including more than 30 cities, to design more than 100 parks and playgrounds.”

