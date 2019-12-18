Traditional Medicinals HQ expansion in Sonoma County wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay for 2019

Having completed the 22,000-square-foot headquarters for Traditional Medicinals at SOMO Village in 2017, MAD Architecture and the SOMO Construction team were asked to help with phase 2 — a 20,000-square-foot expansion on the second floor of the same building.

Architect Mary Dooley knows Traditional Medicinals well.

“The second phase was an outgrowth of collaborative decisions and successes from the earlier project,” she said.

The spirit of SOMO Village is to repurpose the 1980s Hewlett Packard facility into a vibrant mixed-use campus where Traditional Medicinals fits right in, she said.

What may appear as a simple solution of exposing the building systems and painting it all white — including data cabling, ducting, electrical wires, structural elements and concrete subfloors – is in reality an exacting effort requiring preplanning, order and precision from the design team to construction crews.

The typical approach to office space is to drop ceilings and hide everything above, but the team felt the “truth” of the building should be part of the view.

New floor-to-ceiling windows were installed. Large skylights 6 feet wide by 20 foot long were cut into the roof. Conference rooms enclosed in 10-foot glass panels, topped with reclaimed wood from Mare Island, are located on the building edge with window views of Taylor Mountain, the sculptures and landscape of SOMO Village.

There is a yoga studio with cork floors and a long coffee counter carved from the white wall to reveal a blue cut-out. The overall expansion will take several years as Traditional Medicinals expands at a measured pace.