Subscribe

Napa County's Valley View senior apartments win Top Real Estate Projects of the North Bay for 2019

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 18, 2019, 6:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Valley View senior housing

1 Natalie Lane, American Canyon

Start date: June 1, 2017

Completion: July 8, 2019

Estimated cost: $26.4 million

Financing: Local/state funds, tax-credit equity and private debt

Owner and developer: SAHA Homes (Satellite Affordable Housing Associates)

General contractor: Midstate Construction

Architect: McCamant & Durrett Architects

Property management: SAHA PM

Read profiles of the other winning projects.

Satellite Affordable Housing Associates’ Valley View project presented a special opportunity to realize the city of American Canyon’s goals of creating a senior community offering a high level of amenities and on-site services for older adults age 55+ with modest financial means.

The resident population includes seniors (including senior veterans and formerly homeless senior veterans) with income levels within 30% to 60% of the average medium income. All units are affordable and dedicated specifically for very low and extremely low-income seniors.

The Veterans Health Administration provides medical treatment, substance and mental health counseling, along with computer training, health management and preventive screenings, exercise classes, walking groups, gardening club and weekly social events.

The 70 housing units are disbursed in one- and two-story buildings as well as among 25-wood-framed cottages (duplexes and triplexes) within a 3.76-acre parcel.

This terraced hillside development also offers centralized parking (with solar panels on carports), and meandering paths encouraging active recreation. The hillside also features a two-sided fireplace and a variety of fruit trees planted as part of the landscaping. Common spaces include sitting areas, a gazebo and a bocce court.

There is a one-story community clubhouse, a large dining room with adjacent full kitchen facilities, a lounge area, craft room, computer lab and laundry room. The adjoining games court offers views of the community and garden area, making it a natural gathering place.

This community incorporates the highest standards of green building and sustainable design, plus on-site services to support wellness, independent living and aging-in-place.

Valley View senior housing

1 Natalie Lane, American Canyon

Start date: June 1, 2017

Completion: July 8, 2019

Estimated cost: $26.4 million

Financing: Local/state funds, tax-credit equity and private debt

Owner and developer: SAHA Homes (Satellite Affordable Housing Associates)

General contractor: Midstate Construction

Architect: McCamant & Durrett Architects

Property management: SAHA PM

Read profiles of the other winning projects.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine