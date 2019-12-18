Napa County's Valley View senior apartments win Top Real Estate Projects of the North Bay for 2019

Satellite Affordable Housing Associates’ Valley View project presented a special opportunity to realize the city of American Canyon’s goals of creating a senior community offering a high level of amenities and on-site services for older adults age 55+ with modest financial means.

The resident population includes seniors (including senior veterans and formerly homeless senior veterans) with income levels within 30% to 60% of the average medium income. All units are affordable and dedicated specifically for very low and extremely low-income seniors.

The Veterans Health Administration provides medical treatment, substance and mental health counseling, along with computer training, health management and preventive screenings, exercise classes, walking groups, gardening club and weekly social events.

The 70 housing units are disbursed in one- and two-story buildings as well as among 25-wood-framed cottages (duplexes and triplexes) within a 3.76-acre parcel.

This terraced hillside development also offers centralized parking (with solar panels on carports), and meandering paths encouraging active recreation. The hillside also features a two-sided fireplace and a variety of fruit trees planted as part of the landscaping. Common spaces include sitting areas, a gazebo and a bocce court.

There is a one-story community clubhouse, a large dining room with adjacent full kitchen facilities, a lounge area, craft room, computer lab and laundry room. The adjoining games court offers views of the community and garden area, making it a natural gathering place.

This community incorporates the highest standards of green building and sustainable design, plus on-site services to support wellness, independent living and aging-in-place.