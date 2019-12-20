Rebuild of burned Santa Rosa classrooms, preschool wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

Located directly in the path of the 2017 North Bay wildfires, Cardinal Newman High School sustained significant damage to half of its campus. Classroom buildings, the library and front offices were destroyed.

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects was brought in to develop a Facilities Master Plan. QKA met with teachers, school administrators and staff to better understand the high school’s educational goals and programming it intended to offer in the future.

Work involved the complete reconstruction of the original building that sustained substantial smoke and fire damage, leaving only structural wood framing. Students were welcomed back for the 2018-19 school year to the first completed project – the new 9,300 square foot North Classroom Building. This building is comprised of eight classrooms and new, larger student restrooms.

QKA designed flexible classrooms to better accommodate today’s learning environments.

Built-in casework was limited, incorporating movable furniture for easy reconfiguration. Partitions were added between classrooms to respond to teaching needs.

Energy-efficient mechanical systems, including air conditioning, lighting and dimming controls and larger operable windows, were added to maximize fresh-air intake. Outside, damaged-covered walkways were removed, and new canopies were installed above classroom doors. Shading devices were installed above windows. New concrete sidewalks now line the perimeter of the building. Next on the list is a new two-story classroom building to replace temporary portables.