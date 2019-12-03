Marin County contractor Ghilotti Bros. plans HQ shift to Sonoma County
After decades with its base of operations in Marin County, general engineering contractor Ghilotti Bros. Inc. plans to relocate to Sonoma County.
Ghilotti Bros. signed a lease for 2,377 square feet of office space at 5341 Old Redwood Highway in Petaluma.
Mike Ghilotti, president of the construction company, said the site is an "ideal location for Ghilotti Bro’s., Inc. to thrive and grow."
“The North Petaluma location and easy freeway access are excellent for quick access to our projects throughout the North Bay,” he said in the announcement Tuesday.
Started over 105 years ago by his grandfather James Ghilotti in San Rafael, the company now is one of the largest general engineering contractors in the North Bay area. It ranked No. 5 among local commercial general contractors on a Business Journal list published in July, with $51.0 million in revenue last year.
Ghilotti Bros. is under the fourth generation of family ownership and operation, with the recent addition of Mario and Gino Ghilotti. Descendants of the founding family members started other large local general engineering construction companies: Magiorra & Ghilotti in San Rafael in 1960 and Ghilotti Construction in Santa Rosa in 1992.
Scott Stranzl, Basin Street chief portfolio officer, said the real estate company has a long history with Ghilotti Bros.
“They have been a longtime construction partner in many of our projects and their history of success makes them a great tenant,” Stranzl said in the announcement.
Basin Street started as G&W Management, and grew to local prominence with development of Redwood Business Park in the 1970s, creating a launchpad for local high-technology companies that became part of a cluster once known as Telecom Valley.
In the past two decades, Basin Street has expanded holdings and projects to Marin County, Sacramento and Reno, Nevada, the latter of which now serves as its headquarters.
Ghilotti Bros.' new head offices will be in Sequoia Center at Redwood Business Park, a complex of one four-story and one three-story class A office buildings, totaling 138,656 square feet.
Representing both Basin Street Properties and Ghilotti Bros. in the lease deal were Tony Sarno, Chris Tewhill, Glen Dowling and Jordan Lazor of Jones Lang La Salle.