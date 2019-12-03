Ghilotti Bros. signed a lease for 2,377 square feet of office space at 5341 Old Redwood Highway in Petaluma.

Mike Ghilotti, president of the construction company, said the site is an "ideal location for Ghilotti Bro’s., Inc. to thrive and grow."

“The North Petaluma location and easy freeway access are excellent for quick access to our projects throughout the North Bay,” he said in the announcement Tuesday.