Silvermark's hundreds of Tubbs Fire home rebuilds win Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 19, 2019, 7:31AM
Santa Rosa wildfire rebuilds

Start date: March 2018

Completion: Ongoing

Estimated cost: More than $100 million

Financing: Insurance rebuilds and internal financing for lots to build homes

Owner: Gregory S. Owen, CEO

Developer: Silvermark Construction Services and Greypoint Development LLC

Contractor: Silvermark Construction Services, Fairfield

Architect: In-house plans, plus a number of outside firms

Silvermark Construction Services is a family-owned and operated business with a reputation for its hands-on approach that includes seeing its founder on project sites weekly.

The executive team has more than 100 years of collective construction experience in building luxury homes and contract building projects.

“Our company was building in Santa Rosa before the fires and plans to be here for the long haul,” according to Silvermark CEO Gregory S. Owen. “We are staffed to build between 100 and 150 homes annually.”

In Santa Rosa, Silvermark helped more than 300 families get back into homes following the wildfires. In Fountaingrove, the firm completed 14 homes with six more currently awaiting final permits and another 52 homes in the pipeline.

Silvermark is known for helping families overcome obstacles during their rebuilding journeys by providing support and guidance. Whether it is navigating through the red tape of insurance, being overwhelmed by all of the decisions involved in the rebuilding process, the company is able to not only create a vision for a future home, but offers customers peace of mind in the knowledge that their new home will be more resilient than the former one.

“Some 80% of our builds are new plan,s and the remaining 20% are thoughtfully redesigned and updated. Fire-resistant updates include sprinkler systems, fire vents, fire-rated products such as Hardie board, and booster pumps where needed along with fire-resistant windows and other safeguards,” Owen added.

Silvermark offices are located at 780 Chadbourne Road, Suite D, Fairfield, and 160 Wikiup Drive, Suite 102, Santa Rosa.

