Rush to get plans submitted before year’s end

The final days of 2019 were expected to have a swell of building permit applications, as updates to California and local construction standards are bringing with them some key changes intended to be lighter on the environment but possibly heavier on the wallet.

Just after the darkest day of the year, a statewide requirement will have new homes reaching for the sun.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, most of them must be built with photovoltaic systems that convert the solar energy into electricity. The California Energy Commission in 2018 passed the new home solar mandate, and that was rolled into the triennial update to state energy efficiency standards.

That update also includes higher bars for energy and water use, such as thicker insulation and lower-flow shower heads, as well as better protection from wildfires.

“We’re seeing people trying to get plans in by the of this year,” said Robert Cantu, president of Western Builders and current chairman of the Construction Coalition, a group of local builders and trade groups that works with local governments to smooth out issues with the permitting process. If project applications are successfully submitted by the turning of the year, it is considered under the previous code, instead of the update.

Critics of the new solar requirement, which applies to homes, apartments and condominiums under three stories tall, are concerned about the added cost.

“They’re doing what they feel is right to save the planet, but they are making homes less and less affordable for more and more people,” said Keith Woods, CEO of North Coast Builders Exchange, a trade group for over 1,200 construction industry professionals.

The California Energy Commission estimated the new requirement would add about $8,400 to the cost of a single-family home, or as much as $35 a month added to a 30-year mortgage. But the agency expects energy bill savings to average $80 a month for rooftop-produced power.

But any extra cost to homes would add to already rapidly rising construction pricing, Woods said. He pointed to homes in the burned Coffey Park area of northwest Santa Rosa that were selling for $450,000-$500,000 before the 2017 fires, but now speculative rebuilds on lots there are being listed for $650,000-$700,000.

“Builders tell me the cost of construction doubled before and after the fires,” Woods said.

Sacramento responded to such concerns about the solar standard, and Gov. Gavin Newsom this past fall signed Assembly Bill 178. It exempts from the solar standard through Jan. 1, 2023, rebuilds of existing burned structures in federally-declared disasters up to Jan. 1, 2020, which includes the 2017 fires and the recent Kincade blaze.

“It does not distinguish if the owner is rebuilding or if it’s spec,” said Mike Enright, a senior Santa Rosa city engineer. “It does not exempt fire rebuilds from other aspects in the new code.”

That includes the city’s new requirement that new homes have electric major appliances, instead of natural gas. Santa Rosa, Windsor, county of Marin and local governments totaling about 50 statewide have adopted or are pursuing “reach codes” for all-electric housing.

The California Energy Commission must approve the cost-effectiveness of such measures. No action was taken on them at the December meeting, but its next meeting is Jan. 22, 2020. A developer of a housing project in Windsor has sued the town over its adoption of an all-electric reach code.

While incorporating the California Fire Code update for 2020, North Bay governments have been crafting a number of tighter standards for how homes are built in the wildland–urban interface, or WUI — pronounced “WOO-ee.” Examples are Mark West-Larkfield and Fountaingrove areas of Santa Rosa.

One of Santa Rosa’s changes calls for significant remodels or additions, over 50% of the structure square footage or property value, would need to have new state and local wildfire protection standards applied to the changed parts, such as a reroof or new room.