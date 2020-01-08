Photos: Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay awards for 2019

The North Bay Business Journal on Dec. 17 recognized nearly two dozen construction projects that span the powerhouse industries of the regional economy.

Check out the photo gallery above to see who was at the 14th annual Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards this year.

Here are the recognized projects this time around:

Bacich Elementary School, Greenbrae: New classroom and administration building Bouchaine Vineyards, Napa Carneros: New winery visitor center Brookside School, San Anselmo: New multiuse building Cardinal Newman High School, Santa Rosa: North classroom building rebuild after the Tubbs Fire St. Rose Preschool, Santa Rosa: Classroom rebuild after the Tubbs Fire Celestina Garden Apartments, Sonoma Christopherson Builders rebuild of homes destroyed in the Tubbs Fire, Santa Rosa Silvermark Construction Services rebuild of Tubbs-destroyed homes, Santa Rosa: Hopper wall rebuild, Santa Rosa: Replace the wall along Hopper Avenue for the Coffey Park neighborhood Hotel E, Santa Rosa: New downtown lodging Interchange Business Park, Vacaville: Industrial real estate development Kaiser Permanente behavioral health clinic, Petaluma Napa County Airport runway 18R-36L rehabilitation, Napa Paradise Ridge Winery, Santa Rosa: Rebuild the hospitality center burned in the Tubbs Fire Rancho Cotate High School theater, auditorium and gymnasium, Rohnert Park Santa Rosa Community Health Vista campus, Santa Rosa: Restoring and reopening the Fountaingrove clinic damaged in the Tubbs Fire Santa Rosa Junior College Burbank Auditorium, Santa Rosa Stoddard West Apartments, Napa Sunrise Park athletic field improvement, Rohnert Park Traditional Medicinals office tenant improvement, Rohnert Park: Expansion to a second story Valley View Senior Housing, American Canyon Vista Collina Resort, Napa: 145-room hotel and food and wine center by the owners of Meritage Resort & Spa across the street

