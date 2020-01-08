Subscribe

Photos: Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay awards for 2019

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 8, 2020
The North Bay Business Journal on Dec. 17 recognized nearly two dozen construction projects that span the powerhouse industries of the regional economy.

Check out the photo gallery above to see who was at the 14th annual Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards this year.

Here are the recognized projects this time around:

  1. Bacich Elementary School, Greenbrae: New classroom and administration building
  2. Bouchaine Vineyards, Napa Carneros: New winery visitor center
  3. Brookside School, San Anselmo: New multiuse building
  4. Cardinal Newman High School, Santa Rosa: North classroom building rebuild after the Tubbs Fire
  5. St. Rose Preschool, Santa Rosa: Classroom rebuild after the Tubbs Fire
  6. Celestina Garden Apartments, Sonoma
  7. Christopherson Builders rebuild of homes destroyed in the Tubbs Fire, Santa Rosa
  8. Silvermark Construction Services rebuild of Tubbs-destroyed homes, Santa Rosa:
  9. Hopper wall rebuild, Santa Rosa: Replace the wall along Hopper Avenue for the Coffey Park neighborhood
  10. Hotel E, Santa Rosa: New downtown lodging
  11. Interchange Business Park, Vacaville: Industrial real estate development
  12. Kaiser Permanente behavioral health clinic, Petaluma
  13. Napa County Airport runway 18R-36L rehabilitation, Napa
  14. Paradise Ridge Winery, Santa Rosa: Rebuild the hospitality center burned in the Tubbs Fire
  15. Rancho Cotate High School theater, auditorium and gymnasium, Rohnert Park
  16. Santa Rosa Community Health Vista campus, Santa Rosa: Restoring and reopening the Fountaingrove clinic damaged in the Tubbs Fire
  17. Santa Rosa Junior College Burbank Auditorium, Santa Rosa
  18. Stoddard West Apartments, Napa
  19. Sunrise Park athletic field improvement, Rohnert Park
  20. Traditional Medicinals office tenant improvement, Rohnert Park: Expansion to a second story
  21. Valley View Senior Housing, American Canyon
  22. Vista Collina Resort, Napa: 145-room hotel and food and wine center by the owners of Meritage Resort & Spa across the street

Read profiles of the winning projects.

