North Bay professionals news from TLCD Architecture, Delicato Family Wines, Redwood Credit Union and more

Heather Kahnberg has been promoted to operations manager at Santa Rosa-based TLCD Architecture.

Kahnberg will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the firm, including facility management, oversight of administrative functions, as well as continuing her role in project support. She has been with TLCD for six years and is a Windsor resident.

Delicato Family Wines of Napa hired Mary Burnham as director of public relations and events.

Burnham will oversee public relations efforts for the company’s 30-plus brands. It ranked as the sixth-largest U.S. winery in 2018, producing 11 million cases, according to Wine Business Monthly.

Burnham has worked for a decade as a consultant in the wine sector and spent five years at Beam Wine Estates, where she directed public relations for brands such as Clos du Bois, Buena Vista, Gary Farrell, Geyser Peak, Wild Horse and Cockburn’s Ports.

She also has experience in agency work, with a tenure at Weber Shandwick, where she developed national consumer programs for businesses such as Beam Global and Kraft Foods.

Brian Kilkenny has been hired by Redwood Credit Union as its new business services administrator.

Prior to joining RCU, Kilkenny spent six-plus years with Exchange Bank. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management from Oregon State University and began his banking career at Bank of America.

Brendan Lesti has joined Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance Services LLC. Lesti combines his previous experience in the insurance industry with more than eight years being a top producer in the local real estate community.

Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance Services is located at 1700 Second St., Suite 110, in Napa.

John Bast of Edward Jones Financial Advisor is the new president of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce board and Ramie Hencmann of Sweet Scoops ice cream is the new vice president. Rose Kapsner of Beau Wine Tours is the new secretary, and Jose Alvarez of Redwood Credit Union is the new treasurer. Jere Starks of Sonoma Raceway is a new board member.