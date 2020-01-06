Make housing cheaper? Here’s how California lawmakers are getting started in 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed housing laws during his first year in office that aimed to protect tenants from egregious rent increases, prevent discrimination against people who pay rent with vouchers, and block cities from stymieing new construction.

But the year concluded without Newsom signing a game-changing law that would spur construction of new homes, which is largely seen by advocates and lawmakers as the key to solving California’s housing crisis.

California local governments as of November were on pace to approve building permits for 111,000 new housing units in 2019, down from 117,000 in 2018. Newsom while running for governor set a goal of building 3.5 million new homes by 2025, which amounts to 500,000 new housing units per year.

The 120 members of the Legislature are reconvening in Sacramento on Monday for the second half of a two-year session with increased pressure to focus their attention on speeding production of millions of new housing units.

“I think the administration working with the Legislature has set the stage for a significant push on preservation and protection,” said Assemblyman David Chiu, chairman of his chamber’s housing committee and author of the law that caps rent increases.

“But I think it’s incumbent on all of us in Sacramento this year to double down particularly on production,” the San Francisco Democrat continued. “That has to be the focus of 2020.”

Housing advocates are banking on the Legislature to deliver what David Garcia, policy director of the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, has called the “ultimate solution” to the increasing crisis: policies to construct housing for Californians of every demographic and income level.

Here are some of those ideas:

Rewriting zoning laws

Expect Sen. Scott Wiener’s top priority this year to be sending a bill to Newsom’s desk that would knock out the restrictions local governments place on new development.

Wiener carried a high-profile zoning proposal, Senate Bill 50, in 2019 that was left in the dust in May after Senate Appropriations stalled it. It would have required local governments to allow for denser housing near transit-rich areas.

Critics of SB 50 said the legislation signaled the end to single-family neighborhoods. Others said it would exacerbate gentrification in communities of color in urban areas.

Wiener, D-San Francisco, converted SB 50 into a two-year bill, giving the proposal another chance to reach Newsom. Wiener has pledged to “put an end to the restrictive, exclusionary, low-density zoning “ through the bill.

“We have to ramp up housing production and so, yes, keeping renters stable in their housing is incredibly important. Funding affordable housing is incredibly important. But in the long run, to solve this problem, we have to build millions of homes,” Wiener said. “And it’s too hard to build housing of any type in California. We have to make it easier.”

Newsom in recent months has advocated for policies like the one Wiener is proposing.

“We need to continue this kind of energy to focus on increasing that supply,” Newsom said in October during a ceremony to sign housing legislation. “Continuing to do the good work that Scott Wiener has been doing raising the issue of production in this state, and trying to do what he can to help his colleagues be convinced that they’re going to survive if they just come on over and help support, a little bit more, an indulgence in the construction side of things.”