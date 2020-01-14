Sonoma County reviewing pitches for two large hotel projects near Santa Rosa airport

Developers are proposing to build a pair of large hotels near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, more than tripling the number of hotel rooms to serve travelers at the growing transportation hub.

The two projects, each more than 100 rooms, could help the Santa Rosa airport draw more regional travelers who currently head to Bay Area hubs in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and even east to Sacramento to catch their flights, according to local airport and economic development officials.

The developments, which would open next year, are working their way through the county’s permit review process. The first, a six-story, 166-room luxury Hyatt Place, would offer conference rooms, a roof deck and restaurant about 300 yards away from the airport. The second, a four-story, 101-room Tru by Hilton, would be located near the Highway 101 offramp.

They would join the existing hotel near the airport, a 90-room Hilton Garden Inn next to the highway that also provides meeting spaces for guests.

“Adding more beds in that scenario is a good thing. It’s two blocks from the terminal,” said Jon Stout, Sonoma County airport manager. “That could be a bigger draw in terms of driving more passengers, and more convenience for the businesses around the airport to meet coworkers or other vendors. It could also mean getting more passengers coming from Humboldt, Mendocino or Fort Bragg, who are maybe going and staying in San Francisco.”

Airport travel rose to new highs in 2019 for the ninth consecutive year. Final passenger numbers for 2019 won’t be available until later this month, but will approach 490,000, or about 10% more than in 2018, according to airport officials. And more passengers could prompt Schulz’s four commercial air carriers to establish new or expanded routes to Santa Rosa.

To meet the growing demand, the airport is in the midst of a $3.9 million upgrade that will move the security checkpoint into the tented area used for departure gates and replace its portable toilets with permanent bathrooms. That project will make way for a $25-plus million expansion that will relocate the baggage claim area and add 30,000 square feet to the terminal, which is set for completion in 2022.

The two hotel developers say they’re hoping to take advantage of the rising popularity of the airport for both commercial travelers and the private jet business into Sonoma County.

“It really just comes down to supply and demand, and there’s definitely not much supply by the airport, and we’re trying to capture a lot of that business, but the corporate (travel) business generally as well,” said Preet Sekhon, director of operations for Optimal Hospitality, Inc., which is pursuing the more budget-focused Tru hotel. “We love the location, with the SMART train a block down the street and the airport exploding, so we think it’s a slam dunk.”

Similar to the AC Hotel by Marriott in the final stages of construction near Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, the Tru hotel would be built off-site in modular units. Rooms would be shipped in fully built, with the exception of windows, and stacked atop each other by a large crane. The process costs less money and is also much faster to build, Sekhon said.

Optimal Hospitality has sat on the nearly 2-acre parcel on the south side of Airport Boulevard at Aviation Boulevard since buying it for approximately $1.45 million in July 2016, according to the Sonoma County Assessor’s Office.