Santa Rosa-based TLCD Architecture names 4 new principals

Santa Rosa-based TLCD Architecture on Friday announced the addition of four principals to the 33-member firm.

The four — David Delasantos, Stacey Walker, Daniel Backman and Carl Servais — will join current principals Don Tomasi and Jason Brabo at the more than 55-year-old business known for work on education, health care, municipal, mixed-use and multifamily-housing projects

“Carl, Stacey, Daniel and David were chosen by Don and Jason for their demonstrated leadership skills, their ability to connect with clients and their unwavering commitment to the firm’s mission and vision, which they played an integral role in shaping,” the announcement stated.

Founding principal Tomasi said Friday that Servais and Backman will be overseeing the firm’s “educational studio,” which has generated “considerable business.” Walker will take over leadership of the TLCD’s interior team, becoming the first executive from that discipline to be elevated to principal status.

Overall, the architectural’s work is divided into thirds: educational projects, health care, then multifamily, mixed-use and municipal work. Tomasi said while activity for architectural firms nationally has been down, California’s economy remains strong, meaning his firm is also “busy.”

Delasantos joined the firm about two years ago, bringing with him expertise in multifamily housing, a new area of business for TLCD.

“Although David’s role as principal is focused on multifamily/mixed-use projects, he is also able to apply the well-established principles of sound design and business practice acquired during his 25-year career to other related building typologies such as student housing, senior housing and hospitality,” the firm’s online announcement stated.

Delasantos has a bachelor's degree in architecture from California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo. Area projects include Hugh Futrell Corp.'s multifamily and mixed-use downtown project at 888 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa.

The firm stated that Walker has experience in design and project management.

“As a principal in the firm, Stacey’s focus is on the integration of our Interior Design team in architectural projects, as well as expansion of our tenant improvement and FF&E services,” it stated in the online announcement of the promotions.

Walker has a Bachelor of Science degree in interior architecture. She has worked on the Sonoma Clean Power Advanced Energy Center in Santa Rosa as well as the headquarters of American AgCredit near Sonoma County airport.

TLCD stated Backman has been involved in “high profile visual and performing arts projects.”

“As Principal and Higher Education Practice Leader, Daniel oversees the firm’s diverse portfolio of community college and CSU projects across the Bay Area and Northern California,” the online announcement stated.

Backman holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Pennsylvania as well as a master’s degree in architecture from the College of Environmental Design at the University of California, Berkeley. Area projects include the Burbank Auditorium renovation at Santa Rosa Junior College and the Futrell's Art House mixed-use project in Santa Rosa.

Servais’ approximately 20-year career includes studying and working in Colorado and Washington. The president of the AIA Redwood Chapter, Servais holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a Master of Architecture from the University of Washington. Area projects he has worked on include the Jeff Kunde Hall at Santa Rosa Junior College and the Irene Snow Elementary School in Napa.