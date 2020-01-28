Construction to start this spring on Napa Costco store and first of around 700 homes

It was a quick finish for a 15-year effort to start substantial construction at a rusting lower Napa River landmark of the valley’s industrial yesteryear, creating a bustling 154-acre mixed-use development.

In just 40 minutes on Tuesday, the Napa City Council unanimously approved details that complete the transfer of the Napa Pipe project at 1025 Kaiser Road on the eastern riverbank from county oversight to the city. In the past month, county and city decisionmakers had hashed out annexation and land-use issues, so this meeting involved updating city general plans and zoning designations to match recent project marketability tweaks.

Developers of the project plan to start infrastructure construction in the first half of this year, allowing the Costco store to open roughly two years from now and the first homes to be ready for sale by the end of next year, according to Tom Marshall, executive vice president for development at Catellus Development Corp., which is the master developer of the project for the owner Napa Redevelopment Partners.

“Our goal over this period was to get this project into a position where it could be feasibly implemented in the world we live in now, both from a marketability and constructability aspect,” Marshall told the council Tuesday.

Four years ago and two years after Costco became a notable anchor for the project, Napa Redevelopment Partners brought in Oakland-based Catellus to analyze how to move the endeavor into construction.

Catellus took the county-approved 2015 project design guidelines to several homebuilders in the region about the feasibility of constructing the project. That feedback led to shifting housing originally planned to be all along the riverfront west of the railroad tracks to the east side of the tracks north of the planned Costco store. Builders said the housing density sought would have required parking structures, which “are economically infeasible in this market,” Marshall said.

In 2018, the developers revised the proposal again to scale back the number of planned housing units from 945 down to 700–945.

“This project as implemented would probably leave 300 to 400 units on the table that would never get built,” Marshall said.

Plans for the five commercial parcels south of the Costco site haven’t been solidified yet, he said.

“What we need to do to create a successful project is create a full-service community and try to bring as many interesting resources onto the project, including the hotel, including potentially a winemakers’ village with tasting rooms, as much retail as we can figure out how to get on site,” Marshall said. “Give people a reason to want to be in Napa Pipe and not leave Napa Pipe.”

That said, the developers are planning connections between the project and downtown Napa as an important selling point for future occupants of the project.

Napa Redevelopment Partners purchased the Napa Pipe property in 2005, a year after the plant closed after virtually nonstop operations since its origins in shipbuilding around the World War II era.