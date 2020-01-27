Napa Valley College gives student-housing developer 'notice to proceed'

The Napa Valley Community College District Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the second phase in its predevelopment agreement with The Martin Group for the college’s proposed student housing project.

Its board reviewed and accepted the preliminary analysis, development schedule and cost budgets, and authorized staff to issue a “notice to proceed” to its developer, Oakland-based The Martin Group, the college announced Jan. 24.

The second-phase approval comes after the board unanimously approved the predevelopment agreement in August, as previously reported in the Business Journal.

Next steps in the approximately 18-month predevelopment phase include schematic design, design and development, regulatory approvals, and preparation of construction documents, the college said. HPI Architecture has been selected the project’s architect.

“Napa Valley College is committed to student success, and what many students need right now is a place to live,” Rosaura Segura, board president, said in the release. “Our goal is to provide below-market, quality, on-campus residential housing for students.”

Napa Valley College will become one of just 12 community colleges of 114 in the state to offer campus housing. Santa Rosa Junior College is in the development process and Orange Coast College’s student housing project is under construction. HPI is the lead architect on both projects. The firm has offices in Newport Beach and San Diego.

The campus-housing project started with development of the 2015 campus master plan, a policy and land-use plan that identified several areas on campus suitable for development of student and workforce housing, according to the college.

The college went on to look at feasibility by meeting with the community, local government and nonprofit organizations, as well as area experts and legal counsel.

The project gained traction last year after the college contracted The Scion Group, a student-housing advisory organization, to conduct a marketing analysis. The study found that more than half of both full-time single students and full-time students with families were interested in living on campus.

“I am thrilled to see the progress of our student housing project,” said Ron Kraft, Napa Valley College president and superintendent . “We have been working on this project for several years now, and I appreciate that our board has made housing for students a priority.”