North Bay professionals news from Napa Valley's Darioush and Cuvaison wineries, Jim Murphy & Associates and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Hope Goldie has been promoted to director of winemaking at Darioush Khaledi Winery in Napa County.

Also, founding winemaker Steve Devitt has assumed the role of director of viticulture, overseeing all vineyard management and grower relations.

Goldie earned her master’s degree in enology from UC Davis in 1998. After cellar work at Opus One, Sierra Nevada Brewing and Stag’s Leap Winery, she began her career at Darioush in 2005 as enologist then was promoted to winemaker in 2012.

Sally Nightingale has been named small-lot and research winemaker for Cuvaison Estate Wines, an independent, family owned in the Napa Valley.

Nightingale worked her first winery internship at age 15 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree from the University of Adelaide in Australia in 2003. She also has worked at DuMOL winery in Sonoma County, Maison Camille Giroud in France’s Burgundy region and Wither Hills in New Zealand.

Jim Murphy & Associates has added three new employees to its construction team.

Jim Bohn joined the construction management team as a superintendent. Bohn has 41 years in the construction field supervising commercial, residential, public works, remodeling and other projects. Before joining JMA, Bohn worked as a superintendent throughout the North Bay supervising residential design-build projects, remodeling and repairs.

Bill Bame also joined the construction management team as a superintendent. Bame has over 20 years of North Bay construction experience as a superintendent for residential and commercial projects, including wineries. Bame was also a trucking owner-operator and served in the Navy’s submarine fleet.

Jill O’Connor joined the project management team as an assistant project manager. O’Connor is in a team of eight who conduct the company’s construction operations in estimating and fiscal project management. Previously, she was an assistant project manager and estimator for LeDuc & Dexter Plumbing contractors.

Megan Dukett has been hired by Mendocino County as its acting cannabis program manager.

Dukett previously worked for the county’s Cultural Services Agency as the program administrator for the county parks and county museum. Prior to the coming to the county, Dukett worked for various historic sites, museums, and parks in program management and has a seasoned background in program development and management, staff and volunteer leadership, strategic planning, process development, and customer service.

Amy Lyle has been hired by Santa Rosa as its supervising planner for the Planning and Economic Development Department.

Lyle will work a member of the its advanced planning team and will be tasked with overseeing the direction of the city’s update to the general plan, housing action plan, downtown station area specific plan.

Lyle comes from the county of Sonoma, where she served as a member of its planning department for 14 years.

Darling Garcia has been named client concierge and assistant property manager for Foundation Homes Property Management, a provider of single family home long term rental and leasing services in the North Bay.

Foundation Homes, headquartered in Kentfield in Marin County, was created in 2010 by the husband and wife team of Christopher and Darcy Alkus-Barrow. It recently announced that it is expanding to Sonoma County with an office that will open in mid-February in Petaluma.