North Bay business briefs from MarinHealth, CraftWork, Carvana and Keller Street Commons

MarinHealth installed a Philips Ingenia 3.0T MRI system at its 1260 South Eliseo Drive Imaging Center in Greenbrae. This high-field-strength system was designed for high-quality imaging, enhanced patient experience and decreased exam time. It is also the first and only system of its kind in Marin County, according to the health care provider.

“This technology is designed to quickly perform high-quality MRI scans with a high level of patient comfort. Ingenia 3.0T can help reduce exam time and has a wide 70 cm opening to accommodate patients of varying size, age and physical condition,” the announcement stated.

CraftWork (craftworkhbg.com), a 4,500-square-foot shared workspace (aka coworking) located at 445 Center St. in downtown Healdsburg, opened on Jan. 7. The facility includes private offices, dedicated desks, “hot desks” (on demand), several meeting rooms and a lounge.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA, carvana.com), an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to some North Bay areas (Vallejo-Napa). Customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day delivery.

Carvana now offers quick vehicle delivery in 155 markets across the U.S.

The Metal Construction Association has given Keller Court Commons in Petaluma its 2019

Chairman’s Award in the residential category. The project was a 2018 winner of the Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay.

“Keller Court Commons draws on the historic agricultural influences of the surrounding area and delivers a low-maintenance, sustainable community, evidenced in the standing seam metal roofing, corrugated metal wall panels, solar arrays and bright color palette. The two-bedroom houses run between 1,200 and 1,500 square feet with modern, open floor plans sized for easy heating and cooling,” the association stated.