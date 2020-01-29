Marin County plans nearly $4M in road safety construction

Leveraging a federal grant, Marin County plans $3.67 million in guardrail and traffic signal improvements.

The Marin County Department of Public Workshas initiated preliminary engineering for the projects and expects to start the construction phase of the guardrail replacement project in the summer of 2021 and the traffic signal enhancement project is planned for construction sometime between late 2021 and early 2022.

Traffic signal improvements will focus on 51 intersections throughout unincorporated areas of the county as well as in the cities and towns, the county stated.

Of the 51 intersections being upgraded, 15 will be in San Rafael, 13 in Novato, five in Corte Madera, four in Sausalito, three in San Anselmo, three in Mill Valley, two in Fairfax, two in Larkspur, two in Ross, and two in unincorporated areas of central Marin.

The estimated size of the project was $2.8 million.

The 13 guardrail locations being replaced are located on Marshall-Petaluma Road, Panoramic Highway, Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, and Tomales-Petaluma Road.

Focus of the improvements was guided by a 2018 traffic safety plan, with assistance from Marin Public Works Association, Transportation Authority of Marin, and Marin General Hospital. The findings focused on collisions that resulted in someone being killed or seriously injured (KSI), including incidents that involved pedestrians, bicycles, speeding or aggressive driving.

Funding comes from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. The funding, administered through the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), will cover all project costs, the county said.