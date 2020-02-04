Sonoma County-based Quattrocchi Kwok Architects shifts to employee majority ownership

A Santa Rosa-based architectural firm is now majority owned through an employee stock ownership plan.

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects on Monday also announced the reorganization of its project teams into “studios,” promotion of two people and addition of a third as part of the strategic plan implemented Jan. 1

“Transferring ownership to our valued employees is a natural progression for us as we have experienced tremendous growth over our more than 30 years in business,” founding principal Mark Quattrocchi states in the announcement. “The ESOP allows us to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to employees and set clear direction for the future. We all now share a stake in the firm’s success and in our mission of supporting and enhancing education. It’s a signal to clients, employees and prospective employees alike.”

The new five new studios each have a leader and are made up of eight to 12 team members in various technical positions. The structure is designed to allow a studio member to manage simultaneous projects by region, to provide consistency for clients and give more formal training and mentorship to team members, according to the company.

The studios are supported by QKA's five principals, directors of design practice and construction administration, and office staff in Santa Rosa and Pleasanton.

Founded 34 years ago by Mark Quattrocchi and Steve Kwok, the company is the largest North Bay-based architectural firm, according to the Business Journal's Book of Lists.

Personnel changes included the promotions of Rob Filary to director of design and Debra McGuire to director of practice.

Filary has designed a variety of building types, including retail, hospitality, residential and education, while McGuire has four decades of experience, including extensive knowledge of building code compliance and state Division of State Architect requirements, the company stated.

In addition, interior designer Brooke Knight was hired from MEI Architects. She has 13 years of design experience in a range of industries, including health care.