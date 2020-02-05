Sonoma County town and developers explore settlement in suits over natural gas ban

Windsor is looking to settle two lawsuits filed by developers over the town’s passage of a natural gas ban late last year, according to court documents filed in late January.

The suits, filed separately by prominent Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher and a small local corporation called the Windsor-Jensen Land Company, seek to undo the town’s ban on natural gas hook-ups in new homes.

Windsor, Santa Rosa and other California municipalities have adopted the rules covering most new houses pending final approval from state regulators. The measures aim to decrease the amount of carbon emitted by future homes, a small but growing part of efforts to combat climate change as concern grows over the planet’s rising temperatures and associated sea level rise.

Windsor, Gallaher and the Windsor-Jensen Land Company have agreed to pause the suits until Feb. 21 while exploring potential paths to settlement, according to the court documents.

Both filings note a shared aim to resolve the lawsuits “without expending additional resources, including public resources” on the cost of preparing for a potentially expensive trial, though they differ slightly when it comes to describing progress.

The Gallaher filing says he and the town “are currently discussing a settlement,” while a corresponding filing in the Windsor-Jensen case states the company and the town “wish to pursue settlement discussions.”

The Windsor Town Council is set to discuss both suits in closed session Wednesday. Town Attorney Jose Sanchez acknowledged the litigation pause for both cases “while we continue to discuss options,” though he declined to elaborate on what “options” were on the table, citing his inability to comment on ongoing litigation.

“Confidentiality, in having the council be able to make decisions, is key,” Sanchez said.

Attorneys for Gallaher and the Windsor-Jensen Land Company declined to comment. Each said they were not authorized to by their clients to publicly discuss the litigation.

There’s no such pause associated with the similar lawsuit filed against Santa Rosa by Gallaher, who owns Oakmont Senior Living and Gallaher Homes.

The City Council is set to discuss Gallaher’s lawsuit behind closed doors next Tuesday.

City Attorney Sue Gallagher confirmed that Santa Rosa met with legal counsel for Gallaher in city offices Monday for a mandatory settlement conference but declined to discuss specifics from the confidential proceedings. She stood by her previous statement that Santa Rosa would “fully defend” its all-electric rule and said she did not anticipate a pause in litigation.

The California Energy Commission needs to approve municipal all-electric codes before they take effect. If approved, the local all-electric rules would come up for re-approval every three years.

