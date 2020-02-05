The new owners of much of the former Mare Island shipyard in Vallejo on Wednesday said they picked Nashville, Tennessee-based Southern Land Company to help with second phase of island redevelopment: long-term planning, development and property management.

Over the next few months, Southern Land will work with the city of Vallejo and The Nimitz Group to conduct due diligence and research to refine development plans, recruit and add to the project team, and put architecture firm HOK’s island master plan into action, according to the announcement. Nimitz is a joint venture between Nashville-based banker and Napa Valley vintner Gaylon Lawrence Jr., Depiction Wines owner Sebastian Lane, and local winemaker and Savage & Cooke Distillery owner Dave Phinney, creator of The Prisoner line of wines now owned by Constellation Brands.