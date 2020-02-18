North Bay business briefs from Sonoma County Housing Fund, Marin County building fee, Redwood Credit Union and more

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and Kaiser Permanente announced a $1 million investment in the Sonoma County Housing Fund.

Kaiser Permanente’s Public Affairs Director Judy James and Community Benefit Manager Alena Wall presented the check to the chamber at a recent meeting of the Employers Housing Council, a collaboration between thechamber and the North Coast Builders Exchange. The council convenes the region’s major employers to advance housing in our community.

The Sonoma County Housing Fund is a collaborative partnership between the chamber and Housing Trust Silicon Valley, aimed at financing affordable housing development in the Sonoma County region. Housing Trust Silicon Valley is providing an approximate 2-to-1 match as part of the partnership to help encourage local investment in the local fund and help spur more affordable projects in the short term. The Housing Fund prioritizes supporting multifamily workforce housing with an emphasis on in-fill projects in urban and priority development areas throughout Sonoma County.

—

On Feb. 11, the Marin County Board of Supervisors approved raising building permit fees an average 44%. In the county’s announcement, Community Development Director Brian Crawford and Chief Building Official William Kelley emphasized the necessity for the fee increases because of the past deferral of fee adjustments if the county wanted to ensure timely service delivery to permit customers and continued progress in customer service enhancements.

Leading the list of promised service enhancements for permit customers was providing same-day permitting for all but the most complex building permit applications, maintaining Friday counter service for plan reviews and inspections, inspection scheduling via texting, and online digital plan submittal and review.

Supervisors also approved a 1% hike in the additional fee charged to each building permit to support permitting technology such as online permitting and digital plan review software.

—

Redwood Credit Union has opened a branch in Lower Lake at 16095 Main St., at the corner of highways 53 and 29.

“Our new Lower Lake branch is designed to offer an experience that goes beyond everyday banking, though that’s offered too,” said Brett Martinez, president and CEO. “It’s a comfortable environment where individuals and businesses can get financial service — from money management, to home and auto loans, and long-term financial planning. We’re excited to offer this new location to serve the Lower Lake community.”

—

Fieldwork Brewing Company pledged of $50,000 to Australia wildfire relief. Fieldwork commemorates its fifth anniversary since opening its doors in Berkeley with special release cans and draft of Koalaty Time Double IPA on sale. Fieldwork stated that Koalaty Time is brewed to help highlight the urgent need for funds for wildfire relief in Australia.

—

Napa Chamber of Commerce recently awarded area businesses at its annual meeting:

Wunder Boutique & Salon, Small Business of the Year, presented by Mechanics Bank.

AUL Corp., Large Business of the Year, presented by Redwood Credit Union.

Arik Housley, Citizen of the Year, presented by Todd Zapolski Real Estate.

Angèle Restaurant, Member of the Year, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

Giovanni Scala of Bistro Don Giovanni, Customer Service Person of the Year, presented by Channel Properties.

Sherrell Harper, Ambassador of the Year, presented by Napa Valley Commons.