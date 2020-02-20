With relaxed rules, Calfornia North Coast developers embrace 'granny units'

Easing restrictions by state and local governments is triggering a rise interest in accessory dwelling units. Sometimes called “granny units,” they are usually built on the same lot as a large, primary dwellings.

And while some are designed for use by family members, others are being built to provide rental income. Or units are being built by those downsizing after two devastating wildfires.

Reduced regulatory barriers

A new state law that took effect Jan. 1 removes minimum lot size requirements and reduces setback requirements for ADUs. With this legislation, neighborhood covenants, codes and restrictions can no longer prohibit ADUs on lots zoned for single-family dwellings, increasing the number of properties eligible to have granny units, in-law units and backyard cottages. However, properties must have adequate water and sewer or septic handling capacity in order to have an ADU.

Reporting to the Santa Rosa City Council on Feb. 11, David Guhin, assistant city manager and director of planning and economic development, said that ADU permits spiked higher for both fire rebuild second dwellings and nonfire-related ADU permits submitted in both 2018 and 2019 in Santa Rosa following the Sonoma Complex and Kincade fires.

As of Jan. 1, Guhin said five ADU applications have been received, 140 ADUs are in various review stages, 59 are under construction and four have been completed.

The report said this increase was due in part to the reduction of city impact fees, as a result of deed restriction affordable contracts in 2018 as well as relaxed building codes resulting from state ADU legislation adopted in January 2017.

That year, only one ADU permit application was submitted in Santa Rosa. In 2018 there were 126, 47 fire related and 79 for new builds. In 2019, 197 permit applications were received: 33 fire related and 164 for new builds.

Guhin also revealed that city housing production for 2019 totaled 1,049 units. This year 1,496 additional units are under construction, with 1,689 building permits in various review stages, including 916 single family units, 633 multifamily units and 140 ADUs.

This is the highest total seen in at least 15 years and includes both fire and non-fire-related housing, Guhin said.

Jessie Oswald, Santa Rosa’s chief building official, said his organization is working with two companies developing what could become pre-approved ADU plans. One focuses on modular steel construction, and another uses premade wall sections that could be offered to property owners as alternatives in the future.

“One firm offers four different models, and another has five or six ranging in square footage from 270 square feet to 750 square feet,” Oswald said. “This would give property owners the ability to literally plop something down in their back yards with a faster turnaround. We’re committed to studying such methods to increase opportunities and expediency.”

Zoning permits eliminated

Permit Sonoma, the county’s consolidated land use planning and development permitting agency for unincorporated areas, will no longer require zoning permits for ADUs, but building permits are still required along with any applicable related septic and grading permits, according to a county news release.

In January, Permit Sonoma reported that four ADU applications were submitted, nine permits were issued and six ADUs were completed. For all of 2019, there were 87 applications, 58 permits issued and 47 completions. Since the 2017 wildfire, 143 ADU permits were issued in the county, not including fire rebuilds on 164 ADUs for which permits were issued.