$15B California school upgrade bond falls short with nearly all votes in

LOS ANGELES — The vote was too close to call Tuesday night for the only statewide measure on California’s primary ballot: a $15 billion bond to repair and modernize aging schools, many of which are more than a half-century old and have issues ranging from leaky roofs and old wiring to toxic mold.

With all but one of the state's precincts reporting at 6:39 a.m., the measure was losing 44.1% to 55.9%. Proposition 13 needs a simple majority to pass.

Some $9 billion from Prop. 13 would go to K-12 schools, with priority given to addressing health and safety concerns such as removing asbestos and eliminating lead from drinking water.

Of that, $5.8 billion would go to updating school facilities, followed by $2.8 billion for new construction and $500 million each for charter schools and facilities for technical education.

The borrowed money does come with a price tag: taxpayers would owe an estimated $11 billion in interest over the next 35 years, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Opponents say California has a large budget surplus and shouldn’t borrow more money. Supporters, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, argue the need is crucial.