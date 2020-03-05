Santa Rosa approves $123 million downtown housing, shelter project

Santa Rosa leaders have unanimously approved the city’s largest housing project of its kind, an ambitious $123 million downtown complex with 126 apartments for low-income renters and shelter space for up to 210 homeless people.

The landmark Caritas Village project slated for Morgan Street north of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall cleared the City Council after a lengthy hearing Tuesday.

Supporters hailed the vision as a major step forward in addressing the local homelessness crisis, which reached a new zenith this winter when more than 250 people set up an illegal camp along the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa.

“I firmly believe that we can move the needle of homelessness in Santa Rosa with this project,” said Vic Trione, chairman of the board of the Luther Burbank Corp. and co-chairman of a $26 million capital campaign for Caritas Village. “It’s the right time. It’s the right project.”

The development, a joint effort of Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa and Burbank Housing, is tentatively set to begin construction in early 2021. It would transform an entire block of downtown northwest of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall that makes up the southernmost part of the St. Rose neighborhood’s historic preservation district, rankling some neighbors concerned about losing links to the city’s past.

Caritas Village would require several century-old buildings to be demolished, including the old General Hospital and a single-family home on Morgan Street that houses Catholic Charities’ drop-in center — a source of complaints for nearby residents concerned about safety and sanitation. City records show a higher relative number of police and fire calls responding to issues in the Morgan Street area.

Residents on nearby blocks recently convinced the city to include their area in a city parking permit program, motivated in part by the prevalence of homeless people sleeping in vehicles there.

“Everybody wants the homeless to have things and get off the street and be their best selves. Everybody wants it,” said Lisa Landrus, a member of the Citizens for Action Now advocacy group, who raised the prospect of litigation over Caritas Village. “But we want it done in a fruitful way that doesn’t impact the neighborhood.”

Others concerned about the project cited historic preservation considerations and urged an alternate project layout to avoid demolishing every building on the block between Morgan, A, Sixth and Seventh streets.

“We would like to see some strong consideration towards that,” said Denise Hill, a longtime St. Rose resident who also called for more oversight of Catholic Charities’ Morgan Street site. “We would also like to see down the road that the city stop putting us at odds with developers, and we continually have to go to bat for our historic district when it is an asset to the city. And one of these days, we look forward to the city embracing it as such.”

Such concerns will continue to surface as Santa Rosa tries to address its lack of affordable housing, said Councilman Chris Rogers. The city has adopted policies designed to encourage developers to build dense residential complexes downtown near the city’s transit mall and the SMART rail station at Railroad Square.

“We are going to have more of these conflicts as they come up,” Rogers said. “We are putting a ton of housing into our downtown area, and that’s where all of our historic districts are.”