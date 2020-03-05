After sales-tax ballot defeat, Sonoma-Marin rail system studies possible budget cuts
After the ballot measure for a 30-year early renewal of a sales tax funding the SMART rail system appears to be 15 percentage points short of its destination in Tuesday’s election, officials at the transit agency are deciding where to go next.
Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit isn’t expecting to change up management of the line, but officials are reviewing possible rollback of service, discounts and other cuts that were presented to the agency board last month, according to The Press Democrat. Depending on what the board decides at its meeting later this month, those changes could start moving out this summer.
“We are very much disheartened by the outcome, but … this was not a one-time shot, and we just have to figure out how to do it better,” SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian told the publication. “I think we need to do a lot of listening in the next many, many months, and figure that out. We’ve got a lot of learning to do.”
The quarter-cent sales tax voters in Marin and Sonoma counties approved in 2008 is set to expire in 2029, but SMART sought to renew it early to save over $12 million in financing costs on bonds used to build out the $653 million system 45 miles between the Larkspur Ferry Terminal and Sonoma County airport north of Santa Rosa.
The goal with Measure I this year was to guarantee revenue to allow for a smoother ride in refinancing bonds that mature in two years and help fund extensions of the rail north to Healdsburg and Cloverdale. The $85 million estimated cost of the extension of the line from the airport to Windsor already has been raised from various sources.
SMART needed 66.7% voter approval between the two counties Tuesday, but the combined tally was 51.2% in favor. Nearly $3 million was raised, a record for a North Bay ballot measure, by opponents and backers.
Critics called for more transparency, accountability and financial oversight, according to The Press Democrat.
“The key piece is that they are operating the agency in the red right now. So the first thing when you’re digging a hole is to stop digging, and does the board understand that?” said Novato resident Mike Arnold, an economist and longtime SMART critic, to the publication. “They need to hold management accountable, and are they going to? The answer is I don’t know but, absolutely, they really need to change up the senior team.”
SMART board member and Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly noted that support for the railway tax between the two counties flipped from the vote 12 years ago that enacted it, according to the Marin Independent Journal. A majority of Marin voters (53.5%) backed Measure I on Tuesday, while just half in Sonoma (49.9%) did. In 2008, 73.0% from Sonoma and 62.7% from Marin backed it, with the larger northern county getting the tax across the two-thirds vote threshold.
“Majority support was not enough in this instance and the SMART board and staff will need to assess the issues that were raised in the campaign and circle back with the community for next steps,” Connolly wrote to the publication.
When SMART brings back the sales-tax extension to a future ballot, it will have to better communicate to voters how the money will be spent, Petaluma-based political analyst Brian Sobel told the Marin newspaper.
“They allowed their opponents to create the message around the efficacy of the system and number of riders,” Sobel said to the publication. “Fundamentally they have got to come out with some strong messaging about the many accomplishments that it has and acknowledging it is a young system.”
The sales tax originally was approved in 2008, but trains didn’t start carrying passengers until August 2017. At the February board meeting, SMART officials reported preliminary daily ridership figures for the first half of February were up 29% for weekdays (2,976) and 86% for weekends (1,210) from a year before.
Agency officials last month presented $9 million in potential belt-tightening actions that could be taken if Measure I failed. Those included rolling back certain fare discounts, cutting staff and trimming certain service.
The next board meeting is set for March 18.
Sobel is set to speak at the Business Journal’s Impact Marin conference on March 13.