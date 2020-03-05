Critics called for more transparency, accountability and financial oversight, according to The Press Democrat.

“The key piece is that they are operating the agency in the red right now. So the first thing when you’re digging a hole is to stop digging, and does the board understand that?” said Novato resident Mike Arnold, an economist and longtime SMART critic, to the publication. “They need to hold management accountable, and are they going to? The answer is I don’t know but, absolutely, they really need to change up the senior team.”