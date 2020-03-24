North Bay professionals news from Napa Design Partners and Schalich Brothers Construction

Jill N. Andrews, CID, ASID, has been named a partner of Napa Design Partners.

Andrews joined the Napa-based firm in 2015 as an interior designer. She is the principal in charge of the company’s interior design division.

Jim Schalich has been selected by the Marin Builders Association as the 2020 recipient of the Peter Arrigoni Building Community Leadership Award.

The association stated that the award was established in 2019 in honor of the late Peter Arrigoni, general manager of the Marin Builders Association from 1977 to 2003 as well as served on the Marin County Board of Supervisors from 1968 to 1976.

“The award recognizes an individual for excellence in industry leadership and community involvement. Awardees are considered based on their dedication to industry, commitment to education, and their support of the Marin Builders Association,” the group’s announcement stated.

Schalich is principal and co-founder at Schalich Brothers Construction. Schalich Brothers Construction was founded in Marin County in 1980.

Schalich Brothers joined the association in 1981 and Jim first joined the Board of Directors in 2007. He was elected as Vice President in 2012 and served as President of the Board in 2013-2014. He has assisted with all the Marin Builders Association committees including Public Relations, Finance, Construction Education Advisory, Insurance, and the Builders Association Political Action Committee.