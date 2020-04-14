North Bay professionals news from Chappellet Vineyard, Bricoleur Vineyards, Environmental Science Associates

Mitch Boyd has been named director of sales at Chappellet Vineyard in St. Helena.

Boyd joined Chappellet in 2015 as the winery’s Central U.S. sales manager and was promoted to national sales manager in 2017. During his tenure, the company stated, Boyd has played a pivotal role in bringing Chappellet to new states and numerous new markets, while developing key retailer and distributor relationships throughout the U.S., and internationally.

Boyd began his career as the international sales manager for Heck Estates, where he expanded a portfolio that includes Kenwood Vineyards into new markets in Europe, Canada, Asia, the Middle East and South America. In the years since, Boyd was the director of sales and marketing for Calistoga Cellars, vice president of sales for Vinum Global, director of sales for White Cottage Ranch, and vice president of sales for Rock Wall Wine Company.

Shane McAnelly has been appointed executive chef at Bricoleur Vineyards in Sonoma County.

Before joining the Bricoleur team, McAnelly opened Chalkboard restaurant, where he received a three-star review from then San Francisco Chronicle critic Michael Bauer and secured a coveted spot on Bauer’s list of Top 10 New Restaurants in 2013. While executive chef at Chalkboard, McAnelly and his team helped open The Brass Rabbit, a pasta house focusing on seasonal produce.

Shannon Bottenberg has been hired as a senior project manager in Environmental Science Associates’ Petaluma office. The firm stated that her project management experience is centered in the energy market, specifically in developing energy generation projects across the United States in both the public and private sectors.

Bottenberg holds a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering and is working toward a Master of Science in earth and environmental engineering and a certificate in business analytics.