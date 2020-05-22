Summit Engineering associate Tania Schram wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Civil division project manager - managing civil specific projects and multi-discipline (civil, electrical, structural, water/wastewater and planning) projects. As a PM, I manage staff to execute projects and am the liaison between the client and Summit

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Someone who makes a difference - always looking to improve and being a mentor. I care about the work I do and helping others succeed.

Years with company: 14.75

Length of time in current position: 11 yrs and 4 yrs

Number of companywide employees: 33

Number who that report to you: 4

Greatest professional accomplishment: Being promoted to associate

Greatest professional challenge: Improving the culture in the civil division

Best advice received: Leadership is about prodding and poking to get the best work out of people.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Coming up with a plan to improve the culture in the civil division

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Setting future financial ad staff growth goals and being transparent with staff about the goals.

Next professional goal: To become a partner

Education; Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Hometown: Laguna Niguel, CA

Community/nonprofit activities: Previously involved in the Active 20-30 club and occasionally participate in volunteer activities through Summit.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Greg Swaffar (former President of Summit Engineering)

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Downsize

Typical day at the office: Any or all of the following: calls with clients and consultants, reviewing designs, designing, responding to emails, ensuring staff’s schedules are full, meetings, attending networking events

Best place to work outside of your office: Acre coffee

Hobbies: I enjoy reading, yoga, playing softball, singing and playing the ukelele. I also enjoy crocheting blankets and making jewelry. Most of my hobbies are artistic. Not only do I enjoy being creative, but art brings a sense of balance to my analytical side.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I was between an architect and geologist.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Partner in the company

First job: Prior to college I was a babysitter and tennis teacher at a Country Club. After college, I was hired as a staff engineer at Summit.

Social media you most use: Linked In

Favorite book: “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen. I also enjoyed the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon.

Favorite movie: “Pride and Prejudice”

Favorite App: MLB At Bat (to listen to the Giants games)

Favorite after-work drink: Wine - sauvignon blanc or chardonnay

Last vacation: We took a family trip to Maui and Oahu, Hawaii in December 2019. The second half of our trip, we stayed at the Aulani Disney Resort.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That I’m a civil engineer and also raising two young kids with my husband