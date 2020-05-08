North Bay professionals news from Napa's The Doctors Company, Santa Rosa's Quattrocchi Kwok Architects

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Marco Spadacenta has been hired as senior vice president of claims for The Doctor’s Company in Napa.

The company stated that in his new role, Spadacenta oversees the claims function nationally of the admitted medical professional liability (MPL) unit, reporting directly to Robert White, executive vice president of the unit.

Spadacenta most recently was senior vice president of the health care malpractice claims department for AIG, overseeing all such claims in the U.S., beginning in 2011.

Before joining AIG, Spadacenta practiced law in the New York City area for seven years, defending bodily injury claims in the general liability, medical malpractice, maritime, aviation, complex tort, product liability and auto sectors. He earned his juris doctorate from St. John’s University School of Law in New York City.

—

Joel Williams has been hired by Quattrocchi Kwok Architects to head the Santa Rosa-based firm’s Pleasanton office as project manager and studio lead.

In his previous position as project manager at LCA Architects, Williams oversaw multiphase projects in the East Bay, including modernization and new construction at Oakland’s Fremont High School. His 15 years of experience — including over a decade specializing in public and private school projects — range in scale from university master plans to small classroom renovations. Williams earned his Master of Architecture degree from California College of the Arts and his Bachelor of Science in engineering technology from Pacific Union College. He is a member of the American Institute of Architecture.