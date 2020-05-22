Santa Rosa wastewater principal engineer Greg Schram of Adobe Associates wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: I am the wastewater department head, which requires managing a team of three staff/project engineers, managing projects, create and maintain relationships with clients and bring in additional projects.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I have worked really hard to get where I am at and I am always trying to better myself.

Years with company: 14.5

Length of time in current position: 1 year

Number of companywide employees: 40

Number who report to you: 3

Greatest professional accomplishment: Becoming a partner

Greatest professional challenge: Dealing with constant changes in government regulations.

Best advice received: Follow the Oz Principal and although work is important still make time to take care of yourself

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Mentioned above, I became a partner this January. That being said we also had our first process treatment system installed, which was a big accomplishment for us as a team.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We follow the Oz Principal, which is based upon personal accountability.

Next professional goal: My next professional goal is to do my best to fill the shoes of the partners that will be retiring within the next few years.

Education: Bachelors degree in civil engineering from Colorado State University and Professional Engineers license

Hometown: Meeker, CO

Community/nonprofit activities: In my 20s I was in the 20-30 Club, unofficial assistant little league baseball coach to my son’s team and I use to help coach freestyle wrestling

Mentor/admired businessperson: My brother, Tim and Steve Brown, my mentor for 14.5 years

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Deadlines

Typical day at the office: Busy and satisfying

Best place to work outside of your office: I enjoy working at the coast (Timber Cove and Sea Ranch)

Hobbies: Fishing, woodwork and hangout with my family

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Veterinarian, I later found out I was much better at math than biology

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Make sure that my department and our company continues to be successful

First job: Stocker in a grocery store

Social media you most use: None

Favorite book: “Lone Survivor”

Favorite movie: “Three Amigos”

Favorite App: Netflix

Favorite after-work drink: Beer - IPA

Last vacation: My family and I went to Hawaii

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Good father and husband