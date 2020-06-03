Wine Country hotel construction projects move forward in uncertain times of coronavirus pandemic

Other than staying open to provide rooms for essential workers, the North Bay’s hotels remain closed in the face of the still-virulent coronavirus epidemic.

So where does that leave hotel development projects that had shovels in the ground pre-COVID-19? Two such projects in the region told the Business Journal how they’re plowing ahead as they navigate a new path.

Work resumes in Marin County

The 140-room AC by Marriott planned for downtown San Rafael and initially projected to open in fall 2021, has been pushed to a spring 2022 debut, according to developer Tom Monahan, co-owner of San Rafael-based Monahan Pacific Corp.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-March issued the shelter-in-place orders, that stalled the project by several months, exacerbating a previous delay from last winter’s rains that disrupted excavation on the site, Monahan said.

But now, construction on the $25 million project has resumed, albeit not swiftly.

“When you have all your (subcontractors) lined up and then you stop the project, those subs go to different work. They take on new projects,” Monahan said. “So when you start it back up, you lose a lot of momentum, and you have to restart.”

When the Business Journal first interviewed Monahan about the project more than a year ago, plans were to hire approximately 200 people for the hotel. At the time, like most businesses in the North Bay area, Monahan would have been competing for talent in a tight labor market. That may not be the case when he’s ready to hire — a thought that brings him no solace.

“If we have a big unemployment situation, then that means the economy won’t have fully recovered,” Monahan said. “Our hope, since it’s going to take us a couple years to complete the project, is that we are anticipating a vaccine will be developed and the COVID impacts will have returned back to more normal.”

The 28,719-square-foot hotel, located at 1201 Fifth Ave., is targeted to business and leisure travelers.

“I think that the downtown San Rafael location is a very strong location; it’s very desirable,” Monahan said.

He sees the hotel becoming part of the “fabric of the community,” with its events, weddings, the Mill Valley Film Festival and other activities in the region. The hope is that life returns to some semblance of normal in the not-too-distant future.

“Let’s just say I look forward to looking back on these days,” he said.

Back on track in Sonoma County

Montage Healdsburg, a 130-room luxury resort on 258 acres in north Healdsburg, is scheduled to open by year’s end, according to Allen Highfield, general manager.

The project, formerly known as Saggio Hills, has stalled a couple of times since developer Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC began construction in May 2017. The project required grading and disturbance of about 65 acres of land in the hills on the city’s edge, according to a Jan. 22 article by The Press Democrat. The story also reported the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board had proposed a $4.9 million fine against the developer after an investigation found alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

Highfield deferred questions about the updated status; a subsequent request to the board confirmed nothing has changed since January.

The $250 million project will be set among groves of oak trees and vineyards, and includes a 170-seat capacity restaurant, a pool and a spa. The 130 bungalow-style guestrooms each can accommodate between two and four people.

“The guestrooms are quite spacious … approximately 600 square feet with indoor and outdoor space,” Highfield said. “The resort is kind of built for social distancing.”

Plans also call for a rooftop terrace and the restaurant, to be called Hazel Hill, will have indoor and outdoor seating, Highfield said, another predetermined plan that promotes open space.

“The restaurant will be an open-show kitchen and we’re about to start looking for a chef for the restaurant, probably over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

The spa is projected to be the first portion of the hotel to be complete, though the entire resort will open at the same time, Highfield said. Spas currently are in phase three for reopening, but there may be no restrictions by the time Montage Healdsburg begins welcoming guests, which he anticipates will initially come from the drive market.

“We still have six more months until we’re open, and things are changing every week,” he said. “I’ve been working in the hotel industry for 30 years, and yes, it’s an unprecedented time … but what we’re seeing and hearing is that people want to travel, people want to get out.”