Katy Fishman, 33, marketing director for Quattrocchi Kwok Architects in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Review Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/Ps) for new projects. Draft and design Statement of Qualifications/Proposals in InDesign to obtain new projects. Create presentations for use in project interviews and conference presentations. Website maintenance using Drupal. Manage creation and scheduling of monthly newsletter using MailChimp. Social Media marketing and advertising as well as management of company’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages . Assistance with design award submissions. Design of various company print pieces and promotional merchandise. Assistance with media placements and news releases. Scheduling of final photography of completed projects. Project data management.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: My strong work ethic and self-motivation continually push me to succeed and look for ways to improve my skills and the company at large.

Years with company: 4

Length of time in current position: 3

Employees: 65

Number who report to you: 0

Greatest professional accomplishment: I have never prescribed to “Because we’ve always done it that way.” In my current and past positions, I first analyzed the current systems or procedures and implemented changes to improve efficiency and organization. I have moved on from past jobs knowing that I made a real difference to the company and that these changes have hopefully continued to be helpful after my departure.

Greatest professional challenge: Learning a (past) job without training but with high demands.

Best advice received: Your work will suffer if you don’t take care of yourself first. It is important to prioritize health and wellness, as stress is not beneficial to anyone.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: The development of a highly efficient workflow has enabled me to accomplish the same amount of work on a part-time schedule since returning from maternity leave. In fact, QKA is doing so well that we’ve had to actively cut back on projects to go after to keep our staff’s workload manageable.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: QKA has an excellent reputation and many long-term clients, and our polished and professional branding helps us obtain new clients. Because of this, we are fortunate that business is booming — we are actually looking for more people to hire!

Next professional goal: Enhance QKA’s interview presentation slides, including creating slides for all of our most notable projects, to help the company land even more great projects.

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Theater Arts: UC Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA) Image Skills Certificate: Cabrillo College (Aptos, CA)

Hometown: Santa Cruz, California

Community/nonprofit activities: Does being a mom to a toddler count? Unfortunately working and parenting take up all of my time right now.

Mentor/admired businessperson: I credit my parents for instilling in me the importance of happiness above all else. I have also been fortunate to have had managers who understand that their employees will work harder if they are treated with respect and offered support.

Typical day at the office: On any given day, I may be loading up InDesign to design a proposal for a new project, choosing which photos to purchase of a completed project, creating swag for an upcoming career fair, posting our latest media mention on social media, making tweaks to the company website, or tracking down project data to file!