Learn more about Kevin Ghilotti, 30, president of Team Ghilotti Inc. in Petaluma, one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Oversee the general operations including field support, estimating, project management, and accounting.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?

I am a driven individual with a passion for implementing new technology in the construction industry. I believe in supporting the community and encouraging employees to actively engage in community support.

Years with company: 12

Length of time in current position: A year

Employees: 75

Number who report to you: 25

Greatest professional accomplishment: I successfully took over the management of Team Ghilotti, Inc. after my father suddenly passed. I also became the president of the Engineering Contractor’s Association.

Greatest professional challenge: My greatest professional challenge is maintaining a work life balance. I love my career and often forget to take time to enjoy personal pursuits.

Best advice received: Surround yourself with talented individuals and treat them with respect. It will come to you ten-fold.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Continuing Team Ghilotti, Inc. after the sudden passing of my father - Glen Ghilotti. My father was the president of Team Ghilotti, Inc., and fulfilling his role has given me a great sense of pride and accomplishment. I know that he would be proud of how our company has progressed. I am proud to have been able to be a part of The Miracle League North Bay to build a park for disabled children. It was a project that my father was passionate about and I am honored that TGI got to be a part of it.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: We have reached out to other professional organization to conduct an independent audit of company morale and safety. This enables our employees the opportunity to provide meaningful feedback to improve our organization while maintain anonymity.

Next professional goal: Work at increasing efficiencies within our organization and continuing the support of our community during these difficult times due to the fires.

Education: I have some junior college experience but, my primary experience comes from hands on experience.

Hometown: Sonoma

Community/nonprofit activities: Miracle League North Bay Voices for Down Syndrome Petaluma Education Fund Ranger Road Hanna Boys Center

Mentor/admired businessperson: Glen Ghilotti Robert Lee Tony Moore Dennis Gilardi Joe Moreira

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Directive

Best place to work outside of your office: Job sites

Hobbies: Movies, video editing, photography, motorcycles, hotrods

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: CEO of a construction company; digital video editor

First job: Vintage House - Senior Center in Sonoma

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite after-work drink: Wine or Vodka

Last vacation: Kauai

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: Dedication

Favorite app: iTunes