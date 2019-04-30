There’s now much more on the move with a fast-growing Santa Rosa-based solar, heating and cooling contractor, even as the Moore who started the decade-old Moore Solar/Heating/Cooling has moved on after a sizable Northern California expansion and sale of the business.

The past several months have been busy for the company that placed on the Inc. 5000 rapid-revenue-growth list for past five years. It added Solano and Contra Costa counties to its service area, then in December expanded to the Sacramento area and into plumbing with the acquisition of McDonald Plumbing, Heating & Air, the company announced April 29. And in March, former co-owners Curtis Moore and Jon Diamond sold their majority shares in what’s now called Moore Home Services to Dallas-based private-equity firm CenterOak Partners.

Moore started the company in 2009 as a servicer, repairer, designer and installer of residential and light-commercial heating and air-conditioning systems, and Diamond joined in 2011, the founders told the Business Journal previously. The company grew from a handful of employees and $168,000 in revenue in 2010 to 22 workers and $3.1 million in 2013, debuting the firm at No. 261 on the 2014 Inc. 5000 list and No. 9 among construction companies that made the cut. The company returned to the list last August at No. 1,581, with 121 employees and $22.3 million for 2017, growing 296% over three years, which is among the list’s chief criteria.

To grow the business further, Moore and Diamond hired Jonathan Wintersteller as president in mid-2015. He had been general manager of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning in Santa Rosa then held the same role at Walnut Creek Heating and Air Conditioning. Wintersteller remains president after the change in ownership.

“Our company values internally reflect the work we do inside people’s homes each and every day,” Wintersteller said in the announcement. “We’re beyond excited to expand our service offerings to plumbing, while continuing our vision in a great area like Sacramento.”

After the acquisition of McDonald, former owner Vince McDonald left the company, but General Manager Derek Murray stayed on to oversee operations in the greater Sacramento area, according to the announcement. McDonald Plumbing & Heating was started in 1957.