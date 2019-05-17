A self-storage facility powered by 100% renewable energy has broken ground in Napa. Storage Star’s facility at 300 Devlin Road is being touted by the firm as the locale’s first new storage facility in 20 years.

The new Storage Star facility, owned by Sacramento- and Napa-based FollettUSA/Storage Star, is being constructed by Roseville-based Thomastown Builders.

Amy’s Kitchen has received the 2019 Water-Use Efficiency Award from Santa Rosa. According to the Petaluma-based company, each year the city presents awards to individuals and businesses that have gone “above and beyond” in support of their water-use efficiency efforts.

This year, Amy’s Kitchen was selected for its closed-loop kettle deck project. It involved water used in cooking sauces at its Northpoint plant in southwest Santa Rosa. Moving from single-pass to recirculated cooling capacity on the kettle deck reduced usage by about 1 million gallons per month.

The fifth annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction raised $645,000 for the sponsor of the event, Sonoma County Vintners.

The event was held at the MacMurray Ranch in Healdsburg and attracted trade buyers from across the country who placed bids on 85 unique wine lots produced by local wineries.

The money goes toward the vintners’ trade group, which represents 200 area wineries and wine-affiliated businesses. Half of the proceeds will be gIven to the associations that represent the 18 different wine regions in Sonoma County.

Last year’s auction raised a record $840,700.

Member-owned UnitedAg has opened an Ag Health & Wellness Center at 1100 Lincoln Ave., Suite 106, Napa.

Its 13 facilities across California and Arizona provide a range of services focused on the agricultural community, from acute and episodic care to health-risk and disease management to wellness and prevention. Emphasizing short wait times and personalized care, these wellness centers also have on-site lab services, with on-site prescriptions available at many.

The company is based in Irvine and has offices in Oxnard, Corona, Salinas, Fresno and Santa Maria.

The Geyserville Fire Protection District has received a $540,000 grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) for the Lake Sonoma Watershed Fire Prevention Project. The project includes a variety of fire prevention and public education measures aimed at increasing community awareness of wildland fire safety and reducing the risk to the region’s water supply that provides drinking water to more than 600,000 people.

Palooza Brewery and Gastropub will be back for its second season at the Sonoma Stompers ballpark in 2019. The menu will feature wood fired pizzas, lobster rolls, burgers and a new milkshake bar. The Stompers begin their home schedule at Palooza Park at Arnold Field on June 1 against a new team, the Salina Stockade. For the first time this year, tickets can be purchased at the Sonoma Visitor’s Center at the Plaza as well as online.

San Francisco International Airport has announced it is relocating all domestic terminal pickups for TNC rideshare services (Uber, Lyft, and Wingz), starting June 3. All pickups will now be inside the short-term parking garage.