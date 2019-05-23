Here's a collection of in-depth interviews with rebuilders Christopherson, APM, Synergy, Urban Building Workshop and Silvermark. Also included are insights on regional economic recovery and construction of affordable housing and regional transportation projects.
REBUILD
Andy Christopherson, Project Manager, Synergy Group
John Allen, chief operating officer, APM Homes
Jeff Schween, top 1% Realtor for COMPASS and director of client relations, Urban Building Workshop
Keith Christopherson, co-founder and managing partner, Christopherson Builders
David Hosking, vice president of Silvermark Construction Services
TRANSIT-ORIENTED DEVELOPMENT & AFFORDABLE HOUSING
John Stewart, chairman, The John Stewart Company
Peter Rumble, CEO and president, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber
Suzanne Smith, executive director, Sonoma County Transit Authority
Hugh Futrell, president, Hugh Futrell Corporation