Here's a collection of in-depth interviews with rebuilders Christopherson, APM, Synergy, Urban Building Workshop and Silvermark. Also included are insights on regional economic recovery and construction of affordable housing and regional transportation projects.

REBUILD

Andy Christopherson, Project Manager, Synergy Group

John Allen, chief operating officer, APM Homes

Jeff Schween, top 1% Realtor for COMPASS and director of client relations, Urban Building Workshop

Keith Christopherson, co-founder and managing partner, Christopherson Builders

David Hosking, vice president of Silvermark Construction Services

TRANSIT-ORIENTED DEVELOPMENT & AFFORDABLE HOUSING

John Stewart, chairman, The John Stewart Company

Peter Rumble, CEO and president, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber

Suzanne Smith, executive director, Sonoma County Transit Authority

Hugh Futrell, president, Hugh Futrell Corporation