BC Engineering Group, a 19-person Santa Rosa-based civil engineering and land planning company, has purchased Firma Design Group, a 10-person Santa Rosa-based civil engineering and landscape architecture firm.

“Thomas Billeter, principal engineer and founder of BC Engineering Group, and Martin Goldsbrough, principal and a founding member of Firma Design Group, have been supporting each other on projects for several months leading up to the business transaction,” the companies stated.

Goldsbrough brought up the idea of a sale to Billeter in 2018. The sale was finalized in April. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Both firms, although competing with one another in certain areas of service, differed substantially in clientele being served, they said.

“Firma Design Group’s clientele and areas of service were seen as very valuable, and if purchased would provide us with a lot of diversification, specifically geographically and in the types of clientele served,” Billeter stated.

Firma Design Group serves many public clients throughout the Bay Area, while BC Engineering Group primarily serves private clientele throughout California, the announcement stated.

“The addition of Firma Design Group has made BC Engineering Group substantially more recession proof overnight,” said Billeter.

Both companies have offices in Santa Rosa, one north of Coddingtown Mall and one downtown. BC Engineering Group has no immediate plans to close either location. With the bolstered staff, the owners of BC Engineering Group said they intend to expand geographically in the next 24 months to neighboring counties.