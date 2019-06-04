EAH Housing has promoted Laura Hall to president and CEO, the San Rafael-based nonprofit provider of affordable dwellings announced Tuesday.

Chief operating officer of the 51-year-old organization since 2008, Hall fills the role held by Mary Murtagh since 1986. Effective June 1, Murtagh shifted her work with the organization to its board of directors, where she will continue focusing on affordable-housing advocacy and development, according to a spokeswoman.

Hall's career spans a quarter-century of leadership in real estate development, facilities management and client services. That work included new construction and rehabilitation of acquired properties.

“We are at a watershed moment in California and Hawaii’s history as people in both states are facing dramatic increases in housing costs, homelessness and commuting time," Hall said in the announcement. "We are determined to work with elected officials, local governments, communities and service organizations to provide people with quality rental apartment homes and the opportunity to better their lives.”

Judy Binsacca, board president, said Hall "has been an invaluable member of the executive team at EAH Housing and without a doubt is the right person to build upon EAH’s rich 50 year legacy."

EAH serves 20,000 seniors, families, students, people with disabilities, veterans and the formerly homeless in communities throughout California and Hawaii.

During Murtagh's time at the helm, EAH grew from a well-respected but small grassroots agency with about a dozen properties in Marin County 30 years ago into one of California’s largest most successful nonprofit affordable-housing developers. For that achievement, the Business Journal selected her for one of its 2017 Nonprofit Leadership Awards.