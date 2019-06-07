San Diego-based commercial general contractor davisREED Construction Inc. on Friday announced its acquisition of the Napa-based construction business of Ledcor Group, as davisREED looks to expand into Wine Country and Ledcor increasingly saw those as standalone operations for the Canadian company.

davisREED has other several California offices, including Sacramento, and has been considering expansion to Napa and Sonoma counties for a few years, according to Derek Davis, president. The deal is expected to close by the end of this month.

"The local market is very prestigious and appealing to our firm’s experience and expertise,” Davis said in the announcement.

davisREED works throughout the West Coast from offices in Sacramento, Los Angeles and Palm Desert, and projects include high-end resorts and hotels, educational institution, multifamily housing and office buildings. That includes the Vista Collina Resort, which opened last summer across the street from The Meritage Resort & Spa in south Napa.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Ledcor is one of Canada's largest construction and industrial operating companies, with U.S. offices in Seattle; Irvine and San Diego in California; Austin, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Chicago; and Kihei on the Maui in Hawaii. In 2004, it recruited David James, a longtime top executive of Napa-based James Nolan Construction, now Tricorp, to start the Napa operations.

James joined davisREED in 2016 and now is group manager.

Running Wine Country operations for davisREED is Regional Manager Rod Field. After seven years at James Nolan Construction, he came with David James to the then-new Ledcor operation in Napa and has been regional manager for the past 10 years.

Ledcor President Peter Hrdlitschka said the Napa business built a reputation for local winery, hospitality center, restaurant and home projects.

"When Ledcor decided to focus its future US business investment on property development and the growing telecommunications construction sector, our Napa office became a successful, but stand-alone entity within our company," Hrdlitschka said in the announcement. "We decided to look for a buyer with similar values and culture, and davisREED emerged as the ideal acquiring candidate for our company, our people and our clients."

Ledcor started in 1947 and has over 7,000 employees in 20 offices.