Project details

Name: AC Hotel by Marriott

Downtown Santa Rosa’s giant toy brick-like project to build a new hotel began this week, and the novel process of lifting prebuilt rooms into place.

Rooms: 142

Modules: 86

Square feet: About 77,000

Stories: Five

Module construction: Seven weeks

On-site module installation: Two to three weeks

Module dimensions: Built in the factory as 70-foot-long "double-loaded corridors,” with two rooms opposite a cross-section of hallway. Because of the Santa Rosa hotel design, some of the modules were sawn into 33-foot "saw boxes,” so one room at a time could be hoisted into place then connected to a hallway section.

Module weight at installation: 60,000-65,000 pounds for two-unit boxes, 25,000-30,000 pounds for saw boxes

Installation time: One every 40-45 minutes

The sight of plastic-wrapped wood-framed boxes being hoisted through the air above Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square district this week for a new hotel is a look at the future of construction when rooms are needed quickly and workers to build them are scarce.

Related Stories
How to build North Bay hotels during a labor shortage

The 70-foot-long two-room modules for the AC Hotel by Marriott under construction on Davis Street have been arriving from an Idaho factory at a staging site near the downtown train depot for weeks as crews have been finishing the concrete first floor. On Monday, a large crane set the first few modules in place, and installation began in earnest Tuesday toward the goal of stacking 86 modules for the five-story, 142-room hotel over three weeks, according to project officials.

The target opening date is March 2020.

David Guhin, assistant city manager, on Tuesday empasized the need to quickly replace 400 rooms lost when the Fountaingrove Inn and Hilton hotels burned in the Tubbs Fire of October 2017.

“That’s a quarter of our hotel stock,” Guhin said to a couple dozen project representatives as well as developers and project financiers from around the country gathered across the street from the project site to watch some of the first modules move into place.

Hotels have played a critical role in emergency response, housing first responders and fire survivors, and to accommodating visitors and local business travel, Guhin said.

“We have over 2,000 homes in the rebuild process with the fires,” he said. “That’s a lot of strain on our local resources, materials and also labor.”

Project details

Name: AC Hotel by Marriott

Downtown Santa Rosa’s giant toy brick-like project to build a new hotel began this week, and the novel process of lifting prebuilt rooms into place.

Rooms: 142

Modules: 86

Square feet: About 77,000

Stories: Five

Module construction: Seven weeks

On-site module installation: Two to three weeks

Module dimensions: Built in the factory as 70-foot-long "double-loaded corridors,” with two rooms opposite a cross-section of hallway. Because of the Santa Rosa hotel design, some of the modules were sawn into 33-foot "saw boxes,” so one room at a time could be hoisted into place then connected to a hallway section.

Module weight at installation: 60,000-65,000 pounds for two-unit boxes, 25,000-30,000 pounds for saw boxes

Installation time: One every 40-45 minutes