Project details

Name: AC Hotel by Marriott

Downtown Santa Rosa’s giant toy brick-like project to build a new hotel began this week, and the novel process of lifting prebuilt rooms into place.

Rooms: 142

Modules: 86

Square feet: About 77,000

Stories: Five

Module construction: Seven weeks

On-site module installation: Two to three weeks

Module dimensions: Built in the factory as 70-foot-long "double-loaded corridors,” with two rooms opposite a cross-section of hallway. Because of the Santa Rosa hotel design, some of the modules were sawn into 33-foot "saw boxes,” so one room at a time could be hoisted into place then connected to a hallway section.

Module weight at installation: 60,000-65,000 pounds for two-unit boxes, 25,000-30,000 pounds for saw boxes

Installation time: One every 40-45 minutes