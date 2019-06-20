With heavy winter rains producing lush vegetation that could fuel the 2019 Sonoma County fire season, experts say now is the time to make changes to homes, businesses and landscapes by “hardening” buildings and the areas around them to resist wildfires and embers.

And at a June 18 event highlighting programs to help in that effort, experts identified one culprit in destroying homes.

“Embers are the enemy,” said American Property Casualty Insurance Association Senior Director of Public Affairs, Nicole Ganley.

Those bits of fire debris ride currents of wind ahead of an advancing blaze. Depending on where they land, and on what material, it can be the difference in keeping or losing a home in an ever increasing threat of wildfires in California.

“The future is characterized by increasing risk. People were shocked to see homes lost where there was no forest, this is why defensible space and vegetation management is so important. We all have to learn more about what we can do to safeguard our homes,” said Carleon Safford, with Fire Safe Sonoma, Inc.

Assistant Chief James Williams, with the Permit Sonoma Fire Prevention Division, said a culture change is needed when it comes to attitudes toward fire prevention.

“It takes time for people to get used to the concept of structural hardening and creating defensible space. We work with 13 local fire districts including 35 fire departments when it comes to making hazardous vegetation fuel reduction inspections in rural Sonoma County based on Combustible Fuel Ordinance 6148.”

He said inspectors have been active this spring inspecting homes. After a free initial inspection, owners of five acres of less in incorporated Sonoma County face a fee if they need to be re-inspected and if debris isn’t removed, authorities can get the work done and bill the owner. City debris removal regulations differ. An official suggested checking with the local fire marshal.

“As our operations evolve, we continue to relook at this process. Noncompliance rates are high,” Williams added. “After May, inspections with enforcement will be the norm.”

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin is one of three supervisors who lost their homes in the 2017 fires, which destroyed 5,134 homes.

“Just last week, our board approved a budget that invests $41.2 million toward recovery and resiliency efforts. This investment will enhance the newly formed Department of Emergency Management with over $3 million to work on the creation of a comprehensive community and alert warning system.”

She said this budget also supports fire service agencies with over $8 million, including funds for a countywide fuels reduction campaign, and additional funding for REDCOM to enhance emergency, fire and medical dispatch communications services in unincorporated areas.

“Included in this package is over $15 million for affordable housing developments, grant distribution and the Resiliency Permit Center,” Gorin said.

She offered additional data points on Sonoma County’s recovery:

$500,000 allocated over the next two years to educate and empower Sonoma County residents to prepare for, respond to and mitigate emergencies.

$4.9 million has been carved out for local match requirements to bring in over $33 million in federal funds for up to 22 Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) applications. The HMGP supports any sustainable actions taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from future disasters.

A $6.6 million FEMA grant to Sonoma County will help pay for fuel reduction and retrofit costs on private property. Some 13 areas have been identified in the county as having high ground vegetation fuel loads that fall into this category.

$126,525 (first denied by FEMA) to repair damage to wildfire damage on curbs, gutters, sidewalks, asphalt roads, storm drains and timber retaining walls.

“Adapting to the new norm of California Wildfires is going to require a large-scale culture shift. By working together, we can create a culture of fire safety and collectively lower our wildfire risks here in Sonoma County and Beyond,” Gorin said. “We are also working with community partners to provide workshops for home and landowners covering best practices for home hardening, prescribed burn, grazing and other vegetation management tools.”