The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on companies that provide irrigation equipment for landscapers and farmers such as wine grape growers.

The Irrigation Equipment Suppliers and Services list is ranked by number of North Bay employees.

Detailed information from the list are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the link above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.