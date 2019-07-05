The board of the Transportation Authority of Marin has approved $6.2 million in funds for cities, towns, and Marin County for local roads and related infrastructure. The funding is generated from the ½-cent transportation sales tax and the $10 vehicle registration fee, both funding sources approved by Marin voters, officials with the authority stated.

Marin County received the bulk of the funding - $2 million, followed by San Rafael, $1.2 million and Novato at $1.1 million.

Highlights of how the agencies propose to spend the funds include:

$60,000 – Belvedere toward a $600,000 to connect pedestrian pathways between streets. (Work starting between April and June, 2020)

$219,343 – Town of Corte Madera – part of a $900,000 project to construct a roundabout at Tamal Vista Blvd. and Madera Blvd. (Work starting in May 2020)

$171,779 – Town of Fairfax, repaving Scenic Road from Tamalpais Road to Upper Scenic Road; Slurry seal and dig outs of Dominga/Napa avenues from Pacheco Avenue to Creek Road.

$247,713 – City of Larkspur – repaving dozens of streets within the city with a total cost of $7.6 million with other funding from local vehicle impact fees, local gas tax and local sales tax. (Construction from May 2020 to August 2020).

$350,626 – City of Mill Valley – pavement rehab for Camino Alto from Miller Avenue to Camino Alto Court, part of a $1 million project (August to October)

$1.1 million – City of Novato – about $2 million planned road pavement improvements (2021)

$63,196 – Town of Ross – Pavement overlays Walnut Avenue, Olive Avenue, North Road and portions of Southwood Avenue, Wellington Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, part of a $190,000 project (July through August).

$275,429 – Town of San Anselmo – Pavement restoration San Francisco Blvd. to town limits, total project $750,000 (Completed July 31)

$1.2 million – San Rafael – preliminary list of dozens of streets set for resurfacing, (May 2020 to August 2020)

$173,861 – City of Sausalito – part of a $820,000 project to resurface, sewer and storm drain replacement includes Bonita Street between Litho Street and Bee between Caledonia Street and Bonita. ( March 2020 to June 2020)

$214,862 - Town of Tiburon, part of a $1.5 million project to resurface various streets (June 2020 to August 2020)

$2 million – County Marin, public works and county administrator, with $1.8 million for road rehab projects (5 miles) including Laverne Avenue, Lattie Lane, Reed Street, Cleveland Avenue, Melrose Avenue, Hawthorne Avenue and Scott Street (total cost, $2.5 million) and $210,00 for matching funds for yellow school bus program in Mill Valley, Tiburon and Ross Valley.