North Bay business briefs: Luther Burbank Center, Sonoma Clean Power and more

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa has completed its $11.4 million “Bridge to the Future” renovation project.

Major physical upgrades to the 44-year-old facility include enlivenment of the interior and exterior of the center; upgrades to the lobby and first-floor restrooms; significant improvements to front-of-house, back-of-house, stage, and technical capabilities in the 1,600-seat Ruth Finley Person Theater; installation of elevators; creation of a new 18,000-square-foot, fenced-in grand plaza; addition of a balcony concession area and built-in salon (formerly the Fireside Room); creation and development of the outdoor sculpture garden; and installation of new screens on the roof and around the site.

The renovations also included painting the entire building, installing sprinkler systems throughout, and expanding the Americans With Disabilities Act upgrades.

The multiphase project began in 2010 and was led by Berkeley-based ELS Architecture and Design.

—

Sonoma Clean Power, a public electricity provider for Sonoma and Mendocino counties, is currently recruiting participants for a study on energy-saving technology in which homes and businesses will receive free energy-efficient equipment.

The study is part of the agency’s Lead Locally program, funded through a grant from the California Energy Commission, along with additional support from the power provider. The program aims to develop strategies to double energy efficiency in existing buildings and measure the results of the prospective technologies, prior to launching future customer programs.

The agency is looking for about 35 homes and 18 businesses to receive upgrades. All the equipment studied under the Lead Locally program will be provided to the participants for free, along with any permit fees, leaving only the installation costs to be covered by the homeowner or business owner.

For residential customers, home upgrades include cooling and ventilation, air draft sealing, induction cooktops, and water heating. For businesses, upgrades include daylighting and insulation materials, as well as commercial-scale induction cooktops and dish washing machines.

Participation requests can be submitted by visiting the Lead Locally program page on the agency website. Applications will be used to screen for a building’s eligibility and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must be willing to complete quarterly satisfaction surveys and allow energy-usage monitoring for 12 to 18 months.

—

Touro University California researchers have announced research suggesting that the commonly held view that eating more white meat than red will have more positive effect on blood cholesterol levels. Rather, both diets plans result in high readings, and the only diet that does result in lower levels was plant-based.

The National Institutes of Health funded study was done by Nathalie Bergeron, Touro University of California chairwoman of biological and pharmaceutical sciences; university research scientist Sally Chiu; and Ronald Krauss, director of atherosclerosis research at Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute.

”The study found that a plant-based protein diet, focused on legumes, nuts, grains and soy, was the healthiest diet for blood cholesterol showing significant benefits when compared with diets that included even lean red or white meat,” the university stated.

Touro, with about 1,400 students, offers professional programs in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, public health, nursing, and education.

—

In other news, Touro’s physician assistant program was ranked No. 26 in the nation and No. 3 in the state by U.S. News & World Report’s Graduate School Rankings.