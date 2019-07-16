$10M Sonoma County housing fund launched

See a presentation by Peter Rumble of Santa Rosa Metro Chamber about the housing trust and employers council at the Building the North Bay Conference on May 29.

To accelerate the development of critically needed workforce housing, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and Housing Trust Silicon Valley on Tuesday announced the creation of the Sonoma County Housing Trust, a collaborative effort designed to raise and leverage local investment funds.

The goal of this $10 million public/private partnership is to finance affordable housing in the Sonoma County region. At the same time, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber will work to secure and deploy local investments to assist in the creation of such housing. It is similar to a collaboration Housing Trust made with the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership to create Monterey Bay Housing Trust.

Chamber CEO Peter Rumble stated it is reaching out to major employers to invest in the fund, as well as to foundations, private individuals, developers and others.

“If our kids are going to have a good education, we need to make sure our teachers can afford to live here,” said Rumble. “If our technology companies are going to thrive, we need to be able to recruit engineers. If we are going to be able to care for our aging population, our hospitals need to keep nurses and doctors living here. If our tourism industry is going to continue to be the envy of the world, we need to make sure there is a thriving workforce in our community. All of this comes back to creating housing throughout Sonoma County, and while the Sonoma County Housing Trust isn’t the single solution, it is an important step forward.”

The chamber will serve as the local entity charged with endorsing projects for funding the Sonoma County trust, in consultation with the Employer Housing Council, composed of the 15 largest employers and educational institutions in the North Bay along with the North Coast Builders Exchange. Rumble is also co-chairman of the housing council along with Keith Woods, CEO of the builders exchange.

Under a memorandum of understanding it signed with the chamber in June, the role of Housing Trust Silicon Valley is to underwrite, approve and administer loans for infill projects in urban and priority development areas. The Silicon Valley group is also providing an estimated 2-to-1 match as part of this partnership to help encourage local investment in the Sonoma County trust and to spur more affordable projects in the short term.

The funding process begins when a list of potential projects is forwarded to the Employer Housing Council for vetting according to an established criteria:

• Does the project have a legitimate developer?

• Does it call for building affordable multi-family (not single family) homes?

• Is the site in transit-oriented urban infill areas, among other factors?

Projects are then recommended by the EHC to Housing Trust of Silicon Valley for funding consideration to determine how large of a loan is needed, and whether there are there other options and choices available.

CFO Julie Mahowald of the Housing Trust of Silicon Valley said her organization’s resources are focused on providing funds to cover acquisition costs and pre-development work, since these two aspects are the most difficult to finance.

“These front-end factors are the riskiest part of the loan process. We work with the developer as well as local, city and state sources to make it happen.”

She said HTSV funds help developers buy land, clear it, perform site work and get it ready for construction. Actual construction loans are easier to acquire.