$10M Sonoma County housing fund launched

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

Sonoma County housing construction fund formed by Silicon Valley trust, Santa Rosa chamber

GARY QUACKENBUSH

FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | July 16, 2019, 1:25PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

Background on the Santa Rosa housing situation

See a presentation by Peter Rumble of Santa Rosa Metro Chamber about the housing trust and employers council at the Building the North Bay Conference on May 29.

To accelerate the development of critically needed workforce housing, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and Housing Trust Silicon Valley on Tuesday announced the creation of the Sonoma County Housing Trust, a collaborative effort designed to raise and leverage local investment funds.

The goal of this $10 million public/private partnership is to finance affordable housing in the Sonoma County region. At the same time, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber will work to secure and deploy local investments to assist in the creation of such housing. It is similar to a collaboration Housing Trust made with the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership to create Monterey Bay Housing Trust.

Chamber CEO Peter Rumble stated it is reaching out to major employers to invest in the fund, as well as to foundations, private individuals, developers and others.

“If our kids are going to have a good education, we need to make sure our teachers can afford to live here,” said Rumble. “If our technology companies are going to thrive, we need to be able to recruit engineers. If we are going to be able to care for our aging population, our hospitals need to keep nurses and doctors living here. If our tourism industry is going to continue to be the envy of the world, we need to make sure there is a thriving workforce in our community. All of this comes back to creating housing throughout Sonoma County, and while the Sonoma County Housing Trust isn’t the single solution, it is an important step forward.”

The chamber will serve as the local entity charged with endorsing projects for funding the Sonoma County trust, in consultation with the Employer Housing Council, composed of the 15 largest employers and educational institutions in the North Bay along with the North Coast Builders Exchange. Rumble is also co-chairman of the housing council along with Keith Woods, CEO of the builders exchange.

Under a memorandum of understanding it signed with the chamber in June, the role of Housing Trust Silicon Valley is to underwrite, approve and administer loans for infill projects in urban and priority development areas. The Silicon Valley group is also providing an estimated 2-to-1 match as part of this partnership to help encourage local investment in the Sonoma County trust and to spur more affordable projects in the short term.

The funding process begins when a list of potential projects is forwarded to the Employer Housing Council for vetting according to an established criteria:

• Does the project have a legitimate developer?

• Does it call for building affordable multi-family (not single family) homes?

• Is the site in transit-oriented urban infill areas, among other factors?

Projects are then recommended by the EHC to Housing Trust of Silicon Valley for funding consideration to determine how large of a loan is needed, and whether there are there other options and choices available.

CFO Julie Mahowald of the Housing Trust of Silicon Valley said her organization’s resources are focused on providing funds to cover acquisition costs and pre-development work, since these two aspects are the most difficult to finance.

“These front-end factors are the riskiest part of the loan process. We work with the developer as well as local, city and state sources to make it happen.”

She said HTSV funds help developers buy land, clear it, perform site work and get it ready for construction. Actual construction loans are easier to acquire.

Background on the Santa Rosa housing situation

See a presentation by Peter Rumble of Santa Rosa Metro Chamber about the housing trust and employers council at the Building the North Bay Conference on May 29.

Most Popular Stories
Starmont winery sold in Napa
$10M Sonoma County housing fund launched
How data can help turn around winery club churn
Sonoma County shuts down illegal cannabis operation
Santa Rosa considering plans for 7,000 new homes downtown

“We don’t make loans unless we know long term financing is available.”

Referring to housing builds in the North Bay, Mahowald said, “There will be deals. HTSV financed a loan in Santa Rosa six months ago.

We’re know for our ability to execute and get land secured and funded at lower than market rates. We know how to come up with creative solutions and don’t have losses in our portfolio.”

Related Stories
'Huge impending economic crisis': How to reduce Sonoma County housing costs to build the workforce
Breaking the Sonoma County housing logjam
Santa Rosa considering plans for 7,000 new homes downtown

Once projects are approved by HTSV, and a decision would be made on the funding ratio. If a project’s cost is $3 million, for example, $1 million would come from local funds acquired through the SR Chamber and $2 million from HTSC, resulting in the 2-1 ratio.

Rumble said loans would be granted at "extremely low interest rates" between 2.5% and 4%.

Santa Rosa City Councilmember Jack Tibbetts sounded an optimistic note by saying local seed money could garner even larger investments from state and federal sources.

“Santa Rosa’s ability to access millions in private capital for new workforce housing is going to yield a tremendous return for our citizens and working families and their ability to access quality homes,” according to Tibbets. “By establishing another local source for workforce housing, we can access even more state and federal funds. I’d like to see us turn the $10 million goal into $80 million by leveraging Sacramento and Washington so we can get even more sticks in the ground and roofs over our families’ heads.”

Nonprofit Housing Trust Silicon Valley said it has invested nearly $230 million in programs that help everyone from people experiencing homelessness to renters to first-time homebuyers, creating nearly 18,500 affordable housing.

“It is the first nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) to receive a Standard & Poor’s rating, AA- because of its strong capacity to meet financial commitments,” the announcement said.

The Sonoma County Housing Trust is an outgrowth of recommendations in a five-year plan for post-wildfire economic growth submitted to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in July 2018 as part of the Economic Development Board’s Strategic Sonoma action plan.

The plan’s Strategic Sonoma project set priorities for recovery including building necessary housing, educating and support the workforce and establishing a permanent Sonoma County Employer Housing Council, as well as setting a goal of 30,000 new homes by 2025. These recommendations also proposed conducting an inventory of priority sites for new housing development, and exploring options for short-term workforce housing, among other possibilities.

This story has been updated with details on how the project-financing program would work.