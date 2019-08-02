After Hours

The North Bay Construction Corps two-week boot camp to train recent high school graduates for building-trade jobs took place in Sonoma County beginning June 10.

On June 13, program donors, area elected officials and community members were invited out to the Wildfire Cottages on Medtronic property, where 10 prefabricated cottages are being built for fire victims through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

