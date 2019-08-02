For possible inclusion in After Hours, email photographs to North Bay Business Journal Production Department at: michelle.fox@busjrnl.com . Please include a separate Word file captions identifying people (from left to right) with their business affiliation plus the name, date and location of the event.

The North Bay Construction Corps two-week boot camp to train recent high school graduates for building-trade jobs took place in Sonoma County beginning June 10.

On June 13, program donors, area elected officials and community members were invited out to the Wildfire Cottages on Medtronic property, where 10 prefabricated cottages are being built for fire victims through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.