Rodney Stevenson of Santa Rosa's Stevenson Supply & Tractor wins 2019 North Bay CFO award

September 8, 2019, 2:39PM

Rodney Stevenson

CFO

Stevenson Supply & Tractor Co.

3601 Regional Parkway, Santa Rosa 95403

707-575-3335

www.stevensonsupply.net/

Rodney Stevenson, chief financial officer of Stevenson Supply & Tractor Co. in Santa Rosa, wins one of North Bay Business Journal's CFO Recognition Awards winners for 2019.

Number of company employees: 10

Professional background: Treasurer/Sales at Stevenson Equipment. Founder/ CFO/ Sales at Stevenson Supply

Education: St. Eugene’s; Cardinal Newman; SRJC Associate of Arts degree; Sonoma State University Bachelor of Science degree

How has the current economic environment changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

Dealing with increase demand, sales and cash flow.

What are the two key challenges your industry faces?

The labor force and increasing regulations.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had.

Having an outside salesperson in Sacramento closing numerous sales.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Understand as well as be able to dissect a financial statement and a balance sheet.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

More focus on local small businesses, increasing sales.

What is a decision you wish you hadn’t made? What did you learn from it?

Trying to do too much. Not micro managing all the time.

What is your most memorable business experience?

All the construction industry friends I have made.

What is your greatest business success?

Getting through the last depression.

What was your toughest business decision?

Restarting Stevenson Supply in 1990, rather than working for someone else.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I am actually an introvert.

Tell us about your community involvement activities.

Mark West School Board, Sonoma County Art Council, Western States Maintenance Supervisors Executive Board, Northern California Engineering Contractors Executive Board, Gallows Pt Resort Board, president Wine Country Water Works Board

